Six short plays can be seen live or virtually

🔊 Listen to this

Mark Zdanciewicz and Michael Parmelee portray stagecoach robbers in one of the six one-act plays Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre will present as ‘A Masked Ball.’

Scott Vinnacombe rehearses a scene as a body shop technician in “Bondo,” one of six one-act plays, all written by David Parmelee, that Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre will present Dec. 11-13.

David Giordano and Stephanie Skiro appear to be on top of the world as a mountaineering guide and his celebrity client in one of the six one-acts Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre is preparing to present.

What do mountain climbers have in common with stagecoach robbers?

What do both groups have in common with folks who clean up crime scenes?

Well … if the climbers need oxygen as they approach the summit of Mt. Everest, and the robbers don’t want the stagecoach passengers to identify them … and the cleaners need to be protected from biohazards …

They’d all be wearing masks!

That’s why you’ll meet climbers, robbers and cleaners — along with military snipers, body shop technicians and birdwatchers — if you attend “A Masked Ball,” a showing of six one-act plays, all written by local playwright David Parmelee and set to debut Dec. 11 through Dec. 13 at Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre.

While the Dec. 12 show will stream over Facebook and the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre youtube channel — so you can certainly watch it at home — there’s also an opportunity for 25 people to attend each performance live at the theater.

“We’re able to give our audience social distance. We can put them in every third row, every third seat,” Parmelee said, recalling a Zoom conversation he had weeks ago with other Little Theatre board members. “But what about the actors? We had to think about their safety.”

Parmelee left that initial conversation thinking there was no way to put on a play with actors standing far apart and/or wearing masks. “What kind of play would that be?” he said.

But when he mentioned it to his wife and fellow thespian Toni Jo Parmelee, she came up with the solution. “Hardly looking up from her crossword puzzle,” Parmelee remembered, his wife suggested there could be some plays in which masks would be a natural part of the costuming.

“In about 10 minutes we had 10 scenarios,” he said. “Deep sea divers seemed too hard to pull off, but others were remarkably accessible.”

So Parmelee came up with six plots— among them, an uncle wants to teach his nephew the ins and outs of robbing stagecoaches in the Wild West; a celebrity client hires a mountaineering guide to help her reach the top of Mt. Everest; a military sniper has a secret to reveal.

The one-acts have been put together at minimal cost, Parmelee said during a phone interview as the paint dried on prop “Winchester rifles” he’d crafted from wood.

The shoe-string budget reminds him of “being a little kid with no money and you make homemade Christmas presents for your parents and they treasure them.”

“The acting is superb,” Parmelee said, and the one-acts “ended up being pretty quirky, and a little bit dark. That’s part of what living with COVID for eight months does. They’re about people at a distance, people who have a gulf or emotional chasm between them.”

The plays also have some adult themes, so Parmelee recommends the show for adults only — and he suggests that grown-up theater fans may need “this little present” more than ever.

Show times are 8 p.m. Dec. 11, 8 p.m. Dec. 12 and 3 p.m. Dec. 13 at Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, 537 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

The slate of actors includes Bob Balitski, Becky Bennett, John Beppler, Scott Colin, Emily Cook, Tyler Florian, David Giordano, Angel Berlane Mulcahy, Michael Parmelee, Stephanie Skiro, Joanna Bryn Smith, Scott Vinnacombe, and Mark Zdanciewicz.

Technical direction and sound are by Bernard Mulcahy, with lighting by David Shock. Camera for the Dec. 12 stream to Facebook is by Tom Mooney.

The audience is limited to 25 for each live performance and tickets are $10. Call the box office at 570-823-1875. Seating will be distanced, though families may be seated together. A performance will be streamed at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12.

And those who attend in person may be reassured to know germicidal fogging will be used at the theatre.