The Greater Hazleton Chapter of the Penn State Alumni Association continued its support of students in the surrounding community with a recent $20,000 contribution to its scholarships at Penn State Hazleton.

The award will be split between the two endowments established by the chapter – the Penn State Alumni Association Chapter of Greater Hazleton Academic Award and the Penn State Alumni Association Chapter of Greater Hazleton Scholarship.

Awarded to deserving students from the area who plan to attend Penn State Hazleton, the Penn State Alumni Association Chapter of Greater Hazleton Academic Award was established in 2011 and is one of more than 100 endowments benefitting local students. The Penn State Alumni Association Chapter of Greater Hazleton Scholarship was established in 1998 to recognize Penn State Hazleton students for outstanding academic achievement.

Students are automatically considered for scholarships and awards when they apply for admission to campus.

Chapter President Rocco Formica ’67 said, “The Greater Hazleton Chapter of the Penn State Alumni Association is committed to ensuring cost does not stand in the way of a college education. This latest contribution will provide an invaluable opportunity for students seeking to achieve their academic goals at Penn State Hazleton.”

In addition to helping students through events and initiatives at Penn State Hazleton, the chapter also provides support to organizations and causes throughout the Greater Hazleton community.

“This gift is yet another example the Greater Hazleton Chapter of the Penn State Alumni Association’s passion for providing students a pathway to success,” Chancellor Gary Lawler said. “We are grateful for the chapter’s dedication to our campus and our communities.”

