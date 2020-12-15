🔊 Listen to this

The Mueller family, representing 16 regional McDonald’s restaurants, recently presented a scholarship check in support of Allied Services dePaul School for Dylsexia. The donation represents proceeds from a “Large Fry” fundraiser conducted at Mueller Family McDonald’s restaurants in Allentown, Carbondale, Clarks Summit, Dickson City, Eynon, Hanover, Honesdale, Mountain Top, Old Forge, Scranton, Shavertown, South Bethlehem, Tunkhannock, and Wyoming.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of every large fry was designated for the dePaul School Scholarship Fund.

A total of 62,131 large fries were sold across the 16 locations during November, equating to roughly $16,000 in scholarship funds for children with dyslexia. Allied Services dePaul School located in Scranton is a full-time, grades 1 through 8 educational facility offering a highly structured and organized educational setting with small group instruction in linguistics, math, oral reading, language arts, and auditory. The dePaul School’s mission is to teach students with dyslexia and other related learning disabilities how to learn. Our dedicated, specially-trained faculty offer a well-structured system of programs aimed at maximizing abilities and compensating for disabilities.