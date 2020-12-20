🔊 Listen to this

The other day, following the big Wednesday-into-Thursday snow event, I went for a long walk through my neighborhood in Laflin.

The streets were clear, Christmas decorations were up, and it was ever-so-peaceful in the little part of town I call home.

It was chilly with some slight wind, but I was bundled up and prepared for the cold air. It felt idyllic and peaceful.

A few things were on my mind: the tranquility of the outdoors, the upcoming holidays, and putting 2020 in the rearview mirror.

I can’t believe it’s the weekend before Christmas. I swear we just celebrated Thanksgiving, albeit smaller than in years past.

As I was jaunting around the neighborhood, I thought about the many things we have to look forward to in 2021. I’ll share them with you today, even though we have nearly two weeks left in 2020.

With the vaccine’s arrival, my hope is that things get back to normal sooner rather than later, and we can enjoy all that we’ve been missing.

My top things to look forward to in 2021 include:

• Events: Whether they be social, fundraising or work-related, I love all kinds of events and people. I’ve always believed surrounding ourselves with good-hearted, motivated people is what compels us to work harder and reach higher. Seeing people, hearing their stories and interacting face-to-face make for the best relationships.

• Dining: There’s a sense of normalcy from being able to walk into a restaurant or eatery and dine without a mask or worrying about seating proximity. What I took for granted for so many years, will be welcomed back into my life with open arms in 2021 hopefully.

• Commemorations: Somber, but important to note are funerals and memorials. People I’ve known who’ve passed on during the pandemic haven’t gotten the lovely group tribute they deserved. Their families have been forced to grieve separately and some didn’t even get to say goodbye. Reigniting these services is crucial to the healing process.

• In-person teaching and scholastic sporting: Educators and coaches are doing a phenomenal job teaching and training virtually or in-person with many restrictions. For those who have been forced into virtual interactions, it scares me that this generation of young people may miss so many subtleties and learnings that are picked up in the classroom or on the sports field. Everyone is doing their best, but we can only hope the situation improves for this sector soon.

• Retail stores: While online shopping has transformed commerce, there’s still something invaluable about in-person shopping and buying from those without a website. I worked in e-commerce for years and have great respect for online retailers, but still hope that local retail can rebound.

There is much more to look forward to, but those are some highlights.

What about yours?

I’m really interested in what most everyone looks forward to in 2021, assuming we get to a point where the virus has subsided.

Most importantly for now, we should enjoy the holidays and these next few weeks as we prepare for a whole new year.

I’m hopeful, I’m happy the holidays are upon us and I’m so looking forward to a positive 2021.