Program aims to arrange care for beloved pets

Allied Services Hospice is pleased to announce a new program aimed at helping hospice patients care for their pets. The program, Pet Peace of Mind, which recognizes and actively supports the unique bond between hospice patients and their pets, launched January 2021 and aligns with the Allied Services Hospice mission to take hospice care above and beyond by offering exemplary end-of-life care.

Pet Peace of Mind allows patients to complete their end-of-life journey without worrying about their pet’s current or future needs. The initiative provides volunteer pet care services for patients who are unable to care for their pets while on hospice.

“Currently due to restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the focus of the program will be on the health of our patient’s pets and, when needed, coordination of re-homing the pet either through a patient’s family or one of our partnered pet rescue organizations. This effort will help keep pets out of shelters and in loving homes,” noted Megan Cerco, Volunteer Coordinator Allied Service Hospice.

“In the future, with support from our trained volunteers, we would like to see the program grow to include assistance with day-to-day pet care needs like walking, feeding, and more, so that patients and their pets can stay together longer,” Cerco continued.

Pet Peace of Mind, a national non-profit headquartered in Salem, OR, offers the national program to hospices, hospitals and home health care agencies throughout the country.

“This isn’t just about caring for pets – it’s about patient care and making it better,” said Laura Marion, Assistant Vice President Allied Services Hospice and Palliative Care.

“For some, the importance of a pet in their lives can’t be overstated and helping to coordinate the continued care of a hospice patient’s pet is an essential part of caring for the patient and easing their burden.”

You can learn more about the Pet Peace of Mind program and volunteer opportunities by contacting Megan Cerco at [email protected] or by visiting alliedservices.org/services/hospice-palliative-care.

Pet Peace of Mind is a registered trademark of Pet Peace of Mind, Inc.