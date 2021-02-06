🔊 Listen to this

I’m feeling the spirit of love today.

I know it’s big game day, and I could be focusing on something like that, but what’s more on my mind is what’s happening in the country, and particularly here in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

When I last told you about Boost Business NEPA, I shared the idea behind the ecosystem of collaborators and businesses who’ve come together to provide resources and assistance for our small business community.

I talked about the match program, too, and how organizations like The Katyl Agency and Yudichak Family Lighthouse Fund would match donations up to $2,500.

Some donations have come in through boostbusinessnepa.com, and more are on the way thanks to a new initiative running in February.

We’re asking the community to “Buy a Valentine” in support of their favorite area restaurant.

Cost is $10, and thanks to the match programs, Boost Business will throw in $10 as well.

The Boost Business team will hand-deliver valentines to the restaurants all month long, giving that personal touch that’s so desperately needed.

Furthermore, the team has plans to share the generosity stories through various media outlets.

If you’re interested, you can send one valentine or multiple at boostbusinessnepa.com. Take your pick.

What a fabulous way to show our restaurants some love during a time when their seating capacity is limited. Since it’s one of their busiest times of year, it’s especially painful.

We all have our favorite restaurants, don’t we?

I’m scared to name any of mine, because I have dozens in the Wyoming Valley, but some I naturally go to more often than others due to location.

The last few times I’ve had dinner at one, I’ve looked around and marveled at the way in which the atmosphere has changed.

Gone are the once bustling Friday night happy hours and reservation-filled Saturday nights.

That’s why I’m so glad something like exists right now to help them.

The work of Boost Business NEPA has just begun, and there’s much more to come.

But, for now, supporting our area restaurants is a big focus. It’s one I’m glad to be a part of.

Hopefully, little by little, we can help them earn back some of the money they’ve lost in the last 12 months.

A good place to start is visiting boostbusinessnepa.com and buying a valentine.

They’ll love you for it.