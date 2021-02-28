🔊 Listen to this

Some congratulations are in order.

Usually in this space we cover topics like nights out, nonprofit fundraisers, new restaurants and the like.

Today is a bit different as I’m looking back on an exciting week in the local sports community.

Cole Walker from Wilkes-Barre Area scored 1,000 points in the Wolfpack’s basketball game again Hazleton Area on Thursday evening.

During a time like this, when so many extracurricular, scholastic and educational activities are in question, it’s awesome to reach a milestone like this.

I know all of the hard work kids like Cole put in day in and day out to excel on the court or field.

With restrictions still in place and uncertainties looming every day, it can be a stressful time to be a young person, so hearing accomplishments like scoring 1,000 points is exhilarating.

Ryan Petrosky, a Crestwood athlete, scored 1,000 points also a few weeks ago in a game against Berwick.

While I don’t know of every local athletic success, I was elated to hear about these two.

I can only hope these two — and all who are high achievers — got the recognition they so deserve from their schools, friends and peers.

I’m sure they did. It’s certainly not an easy feat to score that many points, but those who really want to reach a goal, persevere despite the obstacles in their way.

The atmosphere on the court is different with not as many fans in the stands and extra precautions in place due to COVID-19, so staying focused is more important than ever.

It’s like that in many aspects of life right now.

I’m thrilled when I hear about sporting events taking place, because I truly believe we need that camaraderie and sportsmanship in our lives — especially for high-schoolers who’ve worked hard to get to this point.

When I think back to my school days, sports were an integral part of life. Some of the best friendships I still have today were made on the soccer field and volleyball court.

It also taught me about competitiveness, loyalty and determination.

So, congratulations to Cole, Ryan and all of the athletes out there giving it their best shot during an extremely weird time in the world.

They’re role models for us all.