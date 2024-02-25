🔊 Listen to this

We’ve made it to the “above-the-line” categories, folks. I’m happy for us. Our Oscar journey is ramping up in the form of the best documentary feature category. For the first time in this series, we’re talking about the entirety of feature length films, rather than discussing just one piece of the production or a short film.

By the way, the winner in this category last year was “Navalny,” a film about the activist and political prisoner who was almost definitely killed by the fascist Russian government on February 16. In that film, Alexei Navalny himself says, in regards to his possible fate, “If they decide to kill me, it means we are incredibly strong.” This moment being preserved, especially with the devastating truth of the current situation, is the ultimate power of film.

In line with “Navalny” is “20 Days in Mariupol,” a film crafted by our friends at the Associated Press and PBS. The film is about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, specifically the siege of Mariupol. Considered by many to be the best and most important documentary of the year, the moment is right to honor it.

Political subjects are a powerful ally in terms of Oscar relevance, and “Bobi Wine: The People’s President” fits the mold. Wine, which is a stage name, is something of a Ugandan Navalny in that he has fought the power exuded by a dangerous strongman leader. His story is more than I can go into right here, but thankfully there’s an Oscar-nominated documentary that you can watch to learn more.

“Four Daughters” is an ambitious project that blends elements of traditional narrative storytelling with documentary filmmaking. The 2023 Cannes Film Festival was extremely strong, with “Four Daughters” competing for the Palme d’Or with heavyweights like “Anatomy of a Fall” and “The Zone of Interest.” According to those who were there, “Four Daughters” was not out of place.

Speaking of festivals, “To Kill a Tiger” reached the Oscar nomination list after debuting at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). It takes place in an Indian village and follows a family searching for justice after an unspeakable crime has been committed, with one of their own as the victim. If you were expecting an animal documentary, look another way. This one is tough.

“The Eternal Memory” snagged the final spot in the lineup, though it was actually is of the most awarded documentaries of the year. The subjects here are the prominent Chilean couple Augusto Góngora and Paulina Urrutia. Augusto’s battle with Alzheimer’s takes center stage, and his illness is juxtaposed with his life as a journalist.

The documentary films nominated this year are an earnest group not to be taken lightly. While probably not great date movies, perhaps their power lies in something a little greater. Films are not just sources of entertainment. Like all of the great art, they should inspire the audience to think a little harder.