Here’s a fun little factoid: This year is the first year that multiple best picture nominees are international films. “Anatomy of a Fall” and “The Zone of Interest” found their own, distinct fans in the Academy and made history together. Oddly, you won’t see “Anatomy of a Fall” on the nominee list for best international film. That’s because “Anatomy” director Justine Triet is just a little too cool for the French nominating committee. But as it goes with other snubs discussed, our main focus should be on the films that are nominated.

So let’s start with “The Zone of Interest,” the movie that just keeps getting better and better every time I think about it. There’s so much depth to this Holocaust story, which is now being regarded as the best film on the subject since “Schindler’s List.” I tend to agree with that sentiment, and I also have yet to hear from anyone who doesn’t think “The Zone of Interest” is a masterpiece. I have more to say, but I think I’ll save it for (spoiler alert) other categories.

“Perfect Days” is Japan’s submission to the category, but the director is the very German Wim Wenders, making this a historic nomination. This is a vehicle for the legendary Japanese actor Kōji Yakusho, who I first saw in the 2006 best picture nominee “Babel.” Yakusho was a name considered in the best actor race at one point in the season, a development that never quite materialized. I’m hopeful that this film’s nomination will, among other things, inspire interest in Yakusho’s future award prospects.

You may remember “La sociedad de la nieve” from a while back when we were talking about makeup and hairstyling. Well, it’s back today with this nomination for the whole film. Typically when an international, animated or documentary feature is nominated for something besides their carved out category, they’re a slam dunk for a victory in the carved out category. But with a powerhouse like “Zone” as its main competition, this one might have some trouble breaking through. Still, it’s a very worthy nomination for the über-popular Netflix hit.

“Io capitano” is here after dominating the Venice Film Festival, with “Poor Things” as its main hurdle to winning the Golden Lion at that fest. This unpretentious tale of immigration from Africa to Europe comes to us from Italian director Matteo Garrone. Garrone has carved out an acclaimed little career for himself, with this being his second straight film to be nominated for an Oscar, following his 2019 adaptation of “Pinocchio.”

Last year’s winner in this category was “All Quiet on the Western Front,” Germany’s official submission into the race. This year, Germany cracked into the lineup again with “Das Lehrerzimmer.” Like “Perfect Days,” the most oft-referenced praise for this film is the lead performance. Leonie Benesch won a German Film Award, that country’s equivalent of the Oscar, for her central portrayal of a teacher.

Filled to the brim with interesting visual decisions and acting performances, the nominees for best international film this year are as rich in imagery as they are in narrative. The international film community has, in general, been a great asset to the Academy’s growing ranks. Their fine tastes are reflected in this batch of nominees.