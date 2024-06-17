🔊 Listen to this

It wasn’t Boston and it wasn’t New York City, but Mountain Top took a page from the greats on May 4 for the Second Annual Nomad Left Behind 5K. Over 125 runners and walkers took part in the spring fundraising event comprised of the 5K walk/run, Kids Fun Run and Kids Funfest. Top winners were Jack Scanlan for the men’s division and Megan Natale for the women’s division.