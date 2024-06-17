Sherry Grenzberg and MaryAnn Crofchick celebrate their 5K finish with race coordinator Rebecca Geiger, center. Submitted Photo

Sherry Grenzberg and MaryAnn Crofchick celebrate their 5K finish with race coordinator Rebecca Geiger, center.

Grace Obmann, Jack Obmann, Giovanni Shulde, Bert Marcalus, Adalyn Hischak, Sydney Millard, Brynley McShea and Audrey McShea gather at the Saint Jude Nomad Left Behind 5K.

Beatrice Marcalus and Kenna Zych run in the 5K event.

Lila Millard and Ava Geiger get a good ‘post-race wash up’ during the Kid FunFest foam party.

It wasn’t Boston and it wasn’t New York City, but Mountain Top took a page from the greats on May 4 for the Second Annual Nomad Left Behind 5K. Over 125 runners and walkers took part in the spring fundraising event comprised of the 5K walk/run, Kids Fun Run and Kids Funfest. Top winners were Jack Scanlan for the men’s division and Megan Natale for the women’s division.