The Order of Alhambra, local caravan Alhamar #4, celebrated its 118th anniversary on June 8 with a Mass at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont. The Rev. Thomas Petro, pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church and assistant chaplain of Alhamar #4, was main celebrant, and the Rev. James McGahagan, chaplain of Alhamar #4, was concelebrant.

After the Mass, a scholarship check was presented from the order’s charity fund followed by dinner and cake at Agolino’s Restaurant in Exeter to mark the occasion. The Order of Alhambra was founded in 1904, and each year, it provides scholarships to educate undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students studying to become special education teachers.

Jonathon Kamor was awarded $2600. A doctoral student at Liberty University in special education, he teaches special education at Wyoming Valley West High School.

A scholarship award of $2600 was also provided to Jeffrey Katchmore, a substitute special education teacher in the Carbondale Area School District studying for his master’s at Indiana University of Pa. to teach physical education to special needs students.

Hannah Hess was awarded a $1200 scholarship. The King’s College senior is majoring in special education and plans to graduate in spring 2025.

The order is open to Catholic men and women 18 and older who have good standing in a local Catholic parish. The main objectives of the Order of Alhambra are sociability, assistance to intellectually disabled people and identification, preservation and commemoration of Catholic historical places, events and persons. It provide activities and support for special needs children and adults. Its largest local event is the annual festival for the intellectually disabled, held in August.

Donations are appreciated and may be sent to: Alhamar Caravan No. 4, 17 English St., West Wyoming, PA 18644. Checks should be made payable to Alhamar Caravan No. 4.

Volunteer opportunities are also available — contact Ada at 570-693-1338.

The caravan meets at 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month on the campus of King’s College.