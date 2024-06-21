🔊 Listen to this

“Hitman”

Starring: Glen Powell

Coming in hot off his wildly popular $100 million dollar rom-com “Anyone But You,” — which I regret to announce I have yet to find the time to sit down and watch — is Glen Powell. I know, I know, crucify me! The movie man himself let a major studio film fall through the cracks. Not for a lack of interest, that much I promise you.

Resembling the appealing “guy next door” stereotype, part Tom Cruise, part Ryan Gosling, Glen Powell (“Top Gun: Maverick”) is on a hot streak (no pun intended) with his resume. And let’s not forget to mention next up starring in this summer’s blockbuster sequel, “Twisters,” that is bound to rake in the dough! This time, Glen is playing Gary Johnson, a local small town community professor and part time undercover cop of sorts. After getting mixed up with a saucy female caught in his web, the working professional must now grapple with crossing the line by mixing business with pleasure and possibly becoming a criminal himself.

“Hitman” is one of the most watched movies on Netflix this week, and I suppose for good reason. The temps are soaring outside — what else are the less fortunate ones who don’t have pools sitting in our backyards meant to be doing besides melting into a puddle on our living room furniture? If it wasn’t for Mr. Powell’s likability factor, I am not so sure this particular title would even be making any waves outside of a kiddie pool.

“Hitman” is swift, it’s at times clever, but just like that popular overrated jock back in high school (with the exception of Jake Ryan in “Sixteen Candles”) , it’s most likely lacking in those key areas that matter most of all. Welcome to the dog days of summer, my lads and lassies. Lotion up!

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: 6 out of 10 paws.

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ since 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course you guessed it, Chris adores cats.