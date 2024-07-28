🔊 Listen to this

The Luzerne Foundation is excited to announce that The Pasco L. Schiavo Nonprofit Forum will return on September 19th, 2024.

This forum will be held at the Hazleton LaunchBox, a no-cost coworking space designed to provide early-stage startup companies with the support and resources needed to build a sustainable business and a viable growth plan. This facility was made possible through support from Pasco L. Schiavo and represents just one of the countless ways he loved and contributed to his community.

Pasco L. Schiavo was well regarded as a distinguished lawyer, author, educator, community leader, philanthropist, and friend to all. Through his estate, Pasco generously designated funds to aid in revitalizing the Greater Hazleton and Weatherly areas through The Luzerne Foundation. The grants awarded at the Nonprofit Forum will support a range of needs including support for after-school programs and educational opportunities for children, historical preservation, and food for the hungry among many other deserving causes.

Since the fund was established 2022, over $1,230,000 in grants have been awarded to nonprofits providing services to the area Pasco and his family called home.

The Hazleton Art League was one of the grant recipients from last year’s forum, seeking funding for their “Art After School” Program. “Nonprofits, like the Hazleton Art League, benefit greatly from the legacy of love and the vision Pasco Schiavo had for our area. The Grant Forum brings so many wonderful organizations together—it is an honor to be a part of it”, shares Executive Director, Mark Peterson.

Qualifying nonprofits are invited to apply through our grant portal which can be accessed through our website www.luzfdn.org. The deadline to apply is Monday, August 26, 2024. The Pasco L. Schiavo Grants Distribution Committee will read through each application and invite participants to speak at the forum in a “Shark Tank” style pitch on September 19, 2024, to receive a $5,000 grant.

Projects should be well-defined and address a specific need in the community. Applications should indicate a defined population served, outline how it will impact the quality of life in the Hazleton and Weatherly communities, and provide qualitative or quantitative measurable outcomes for the grant’s project timeline.

Additionally, organizations should present a well-defined mission; a demonstrated record of success; a financially sound structure; and leadership and staff with the proper expertise to complete the project.

An appropriate budget for the project must be included and explain how the project will be completed. Other funders and future funding of the project should be identified.

Through nonprofit forums like this one, The Luzerne Foundation can aid in facilitating projects and programs that make an impact while creating meaningful connections with the community.

Just as Pasco did, please keep the Luzerne Foundation in mind for charitable purposes during your estate planning process. With The Luzerne Foundation’s help, a small amount provided through your or your loved one’s estate could provide meaningful change to the community and continue your legacy of helping others for decades.

Do you want to make our community better? So do we. Let’s do it together.

Because of you and for you, we are … Here for good.TM