Catherine Newman achieved much success with her novel “We All Want Impossible Things” which led to this new moving, nostalgic story about a delightful family who has enjoyed a summer week for the past 20 years crammed in a humble cottage on Cape Cod. By the way, “Sandwich” is actually the name of a town on Cape Cod.

Rachel, affectionately called Rocky, is in her early fifties. She is married to Nick who is a very easy going guy (good thing). They have two grown children, Jamie and Willa and are all heading to Cape Cod for their annual week’s escape to the same rental cottage where they have stayed for 20 years. Everything is comforting and familiar except this year Rocky is experiencing hormonal bouts of anger and melancholy as she navigates the emotional journey of menopause. Her outbursts and behaviors bring humor to the book and will be relatable for middle aged women. Rocky embraces the chance to reflect upon the past as she copes with how menopause is changing her mentally and physically.

Jamie’s girlfriend Maya has joined them for the week and as if five adults aren’t enough, Rocky’s elderly parents also crowd into the cottage for a few days. They quickly slide into their usual vacation routines: sunny days on the beach, eating fried seafood, playing board games, buying penny candy and giving Rocky their personal sandwich orders for beach lunches. Rocky demonstrates her love by customizing each sandwich for each child remembering all the previous years. She looks longingly at her grown children trying to hang on to every moment, and realizes that parenthood, just like life means constant change.

Rocky is torn between the past and present. She is “sandwiched” between her half grown children and her aging parents, caring fiercely for them both. During this highly emotional week the joy and pain of Rocky’s memories reveal secrets that she has held on to and needs to share. She struggles with happiness and heartbreak.

It was heartwarming how well these three generations, all with their own issues, desires and fears got along. All women experience “the change” differently and I thought Rocky was a little over the top at times, but it provided readers with laugh out loud moments.

This is a quick entertaining summer read. It is unusual to read about middle aged women but it is refreshing and for those of you in Rocky’s age group you’ll find yourself laughing and crying right along with her. The passage of time is all about change and how families love, disagree, fail one another, but still endure. This is a good read for menopausal women, empty nesters and caregivers to elderly parents. It is a tough time of life but this author brings much needed laughter to the sandwich generation.

Jacquie O’Neil and her daughter, Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, contribute to this column.