An inside peek at the new restaurant at The Greens at Shadowbrook.

The Players’ Pub is a brand new, fully renovated restaurant and bar that opened at the beginning of August 2024.

This restaurant and pub in Wyoming County has been completely refreshed both inside and out.

TUNKHANNOCK — The Players’ Pub, restaurant and bar, just opened in Tunkhannock at the completely redone, The Greens at Shadowbrook.

The Wyoming County golf course recently went under new management and recreated its on-site restaurant, open to the public. The entire, enormous building has also been renovated inside and out, and is now a 55+ active community alongside the golf course.

The Players’ Pub is brightened and renewed with all new energy. They went for an elevated sports bar atmosphere, with a gorgeous granite bar, as well as plenty of space for family-friendly dining throughout the restaurant.

I ordered a Spicy Margarita, which coincidentally is my JAM for the summer (Jason Derulo and Michael Bublé, for those who need new tunes). I picked the cucumber variation and I was delighted. With fresh jalapeños for ingredients, they warned me that the spiciness may vary but yaaassss, for me this was a total vibe. I’m coming back for this one next weekend too!

For food, I ordered the Crispy Calamari for an appetizer and the Chili Mac N’ Cheese Sabrett’s Hot Dog for a full late lunch to prepare me for what was gearing up to be be a very wet first night at the Elements Music & Arts Festival.

Okay, I am not even exaggerating — this was the best hotdog of my life. Don’t tell my exes. It’s also probably the cheapest, best lunch I’ve had since 2011. It was just $9.99 for a huuuge dawg, chili, mac and fries!? Sign me up. I could not believe how delicious this thing was. WHEW! The calamari was also cooked to perfection and I was quite happy with all my selections.

The service was also very friendly and eager to learn, and it was wonderful to see how much they cared about the work they’re doing at this new golfside spot.

This is a total refresh, leaving no trace of the previous business. The menu is all new with FUN, contemporary pub food along with thoughtful, creative cocktails. One of the bartenders was even testing out the bubble gun while I was there!

This is a promising, fresh start for this well-known location and it’s exciting to see how this will progress from here. All the locals and golfers seemed to agree as well!

Even in the middle of the afternoon, the bar was nearly full, and a fellow patron told me there was only standing room the previous night at the bar. All this before their official ribbon-cutting on Saturday, August 10.

The Players’ Pub at The Greens at Shadowbrook is now open with hours everyday. Check their website/Facebook for their menu and hours.