As the holiday races by, I find myself thinking about the resolutions I made at the beginning of the year. Like most people, some things I stuck with and accomplished, and others I didn’t. I can honestly say that I was happier and more content this year than I have been in a long time, and it has everything to do with my attitude. I focused on finding joy in the journey, stopped stressing about my hectic work schedule and day to drama, and enjoyed every minute of life.

Some of my goals were accomplished. Was I more grateful and less of a complainer? Yes.

Did I make a few new friends and reconnect with some old friends? Yes.

Did I appreciate life more? Absolutely.

Did I try new things? A few. I learned to play chess, but quickly realized I don’t like it because I have no patience. I changed my mind about horseback riding lessons because I didn’t want to break my neck, but I did take golf lessons, which I loved.

Did I begin meditating? No, but I did stick to a healthier diet and prioritized fitness.

I wrote earlier this year about my involvement in Fork Over Love and the organization became a constant in my life and was a big part of my positive attitude. Helping to support local restaurants and feed people in need each week will do that to you. You quickly find you have absolutely no reason to complain about anything in your own life. It’s also been a blessing to work side by side with a group of wonderful women who I am so happy to have as friends. It’s proof that surrounding yourself with good people can bring you great joy.

In a world that seems to be moving at warp speed, what’s most important to me is spending time with the people I love, helping others, and doing things that truly make me happy.

As I sat in my living room last night playing Taboo with my daughter Katie, who is visiting from California with her fiancé Rob, and my son, Greg who was also visiting for the week, I felt truly happy and content that we were all together. Although I was annoyed that my husband, who didn’t want to play the game but would randomly pop out answers helping the guys beat us, he still made me smile. For me, it was about being with my family and really enjoying the moment.

My resolution for the new year is to let go of the past. I want to stop hanging on to the baggage that brings me down and strive to be more optimistic. It’s a lot simpler than the list of resolutions I had last year, but something that has been hard for me to do. I will try to find joy in the many little things that make me smile every day.

I encourage you to be good to yourself this new year, my friends. Slow down and stop rushing through life. It will help you appreciate the wonderful things around you. Become more engaged. Do something in service of others. If you can find something that fills you with joy and makes you happy, do it. Surround yourself with friends who lift you. Most importantly, be grateful for the blessings in your life. I am.

Wishing you and your loved ones a happy, joy-filled New Year!

Ruth Corcoran is a professional marketer, former restaurant owner, and community advocate. She resides in Bear Creek. Readers can reach Ruth by emailing [email protected]