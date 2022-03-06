🔊 Listen to this

Over the years, Fiesta has grown to four days, and continues to thrive as the longest-running free event offered in the City of Wilkes-Barre.

Founded by Annette Evans with assistance from Alfred Groh as an annual celebration of the Arts in the Wyoming Valley area, the first Fiesta lasted three days and presented music, dance, drama, sketches and displays.

Since 1956, downtown Wilkes-Barre has come alive each May with the sounds of beautiful music, feasts for the eye in every direction, and the aroma of delectable treats, thanks to the efforts of the community volunteers who fuel the non-profit Fine Arts Fiesta.

The Fine Arts Fiesta, a celebration of the arts and diversity, is the oldest festival of its kind in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. It’s a free gift to the community not just in the Wyoming Valley, but for the thousands of visitors from across the Northeastern United States who visit each year!

Some quick facts about the Fine Arts Fiesta:

• More than 60,000 people attend the event

• Over 50 fine artists and crafters exhibit

• A broad range of FREE, continuous performances appeals to everyone

• Two festival-sponsored juried art exhibits for students and adults

• A tantalizing array of Fiesta foods appeal to every appetite and taste!

• Children’s activities including face painting, puppet theater, and “make and take” art tent

In gratitude to Al and Jane Groh for their years of dedication and commitment, the Fine Arts Fiesta has established the Jane Lampe Groh Fund at the Luzerne Foundation to support the long time tradition of Fiesta. “Generations of families continue come to experience the beauty and variety of Fiesta” comments Mary Anne Fedrick, President, Fiesta Board of Directors.

Join us for the Fine Arts Fiesta — May 19, 20, 21, 22, 2022 — on Public Square Wilkes -Barre.

Should you wish to support the Fine Arts Fiesta through the Jane Lampe Groh Fund, please feel free to donate via the website listed below or by mail. If you are similar to the dedicated volunteers of the Fine Arts Fiesta and have a cause near to your heart and want to make a difference here in Northeastern Pennsylvania — please give us a call at the Luzerne Foundation.

Because of you and for you, we are … Here for good.™

C. David Pedri is President and CEO of The Luzerne Foundation. This new weekly column series is an advertising partnership between the The Luzerne Foundation and the Times Leader. For more information about the organization, visit www.luzfdn.org or call 570-822-2065.