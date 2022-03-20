🔊 Listen to this

Since we launched this series back in February 2022, we highlight a community champion or announce a community event to engage people in philanthropy each week. We’re thrilled by the responses, and we look forward to many more opportunities to share stories about the good things happening here in Luzerne County.

The Luzerne Foundation’s operations consist of many moving parts and require our strong attention to detail. Our strategic plan is the driving force to keep us focused on our community and helping others. Three main components help us evaluate how well we are doing and how we can affect positive community change: Mission, Strategy, and Core Values.

Mission:

The Luzerne Foundation works to enhance the lives of Luzerne County residents by evaluating and addressing community needs through strategic grantmaking, promoting responsible philanthropy, and connecting donors to causes that matter to them.

Strategy:

ENCOURAGE – GROW – LISTEN – COLLABORATE

Core values:

• Commitment to the public good

• Transparency, integrity, and honesty

• Accountability and responsible stewardship of resources

• Commitment to excellence and to maintaining the public trust

• Embracing diversity and inclusion, making philanthropy equitable for all.

Our Mission in Action

For the third year in a row, The Luzerne Foundation, in partnership with the Scranton Area Community Foundation, Carbon Community Foundation, Greater Pike Community Foundation, and Wayne County Community Foundation, are working collaboratively to host NEPA Gives. Our colleagues at the Scranton Area Community Foundation spearhead this event, and we are grateful for their sacrifice of time, talent, and treasure for this regional collaborative effort.

What is NEPA Gives?

A one-day online giving extravaganza that’s all about giving back to our community. For 24 hours — from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022 — donors may make secure donations to their local nonprofit through the NEPA Gives online platform.

In 2020, our region raised more than $500,000. In 2021, over $1.2 million was raised regionally, and this year we are hoping to raise $1.5 million to support our regional nonprofits.

Luzerne County nonprofits, now is your chance to raise additional funds for your organization. The Luzerne Foundation has matching incentives available for registered Luzerne County charities, but you must register to participate. The registration process is simple, and the NEPA Gives Website offers training sessions, toolkits, and webinars designed to maximize your experience and increase your funding potential. Visit www.nepagives.org to get started.

Have questions? We’re here to help! Give us a call at 570-822-2065.

NEPA Gives is the perfect way to support important local charities, or if you have an idea or cause near to your heart– please give us a call at the Luzerne Foundation. We’d be honored to talk with you!

Do you want to make our community better? So do we. Let’s do it together.

Because of you and for you, we are … Here for good.™

C. David Pedri is President and CEO of The Luzerne Foundation. This new weekly column series is an advertising partnership between the The Luzerne Foundation and the Times Leader. For more information about the organization, visit www.luzfdn.org or call 570-822-2065.