🔊 Listen to this

While your Memorial Day weekend might be packed with activities like a trip to an amusement park, a weekend getaway, camping, or a classic backyard barbecue — we think it’s essential to pause in remembrance of the real meaning and history of Memorial Day.

According to historical accounts, Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day, began as an idea from General John Logan as a way to honor the fallen soldiers of the Civil War. On May 30, 1868, the first celebration was held at Arlington National Cemetery. Many experts believe General Logan planned the first Decoration Day for that day because Northern and Southern states would have flowers in bloom by then, while others believe the date was ideal because it didn’t coincide with the anniversary of any battles.

It wasn’t until after World War I that Memorial Day was expanded to honor all veterans who died in any American war. In 1971, Decoration Day became officially known as Memorial Day, and Congress passed an act declaring it a national holiday. That same year, Memorial Day was moved from May 30 to the last Monday in May by President Lyndon B. Johnson. “This will … enable families who live some distance apart to spend more time together,” President Johnson noted in his official statement regarding what is now known as the Uniform Monday Holiday Act.

While we’re pausing to honor the military personnel who’ve sacrificed their lives for our freedom, it’s also noteworthy to recognize our Armed Forces have been serving while battling for our nation’s health during the COVID-19 pandemic. From military doctors and nurses, members of the Armed Forces helping with vaccine distributions, and those heroes who could not work from home during the global health crisis, we’re grateful for their courage and service.

At The Luzerne Foundation, we pause and remember all of the heroes nationwide who sacrificed their lives for our freedom. We especially reflect on our hometown heroes who lived and worked among us.

“Our debt to the heroic men and valiant women in the service of our country can never be repaid. They have earned our undying gratitude. America will never forget their sacrifices.”

— Harry S. Truman

Should you wish to support a cause that honors fallen soldiers or veterans, we can help connect you! Give us a call or send us an email. If you have a cause near your heart and want to make a difference in Northeastern Pennsylvania, please call us at The Luzerne Foundation.

Do you want to make our community better? So do we. Let’s do it together.

Because of you and for you, we are … Here for good.™

***

C. David Pedri is President and CEO of The Luzerne Foundation. This weekly column series is an advertising partnership between the The Luzerne Foundation and the Times Leader. For more information about the organization, visit www.luzfdn.org or call 570-822-2065.