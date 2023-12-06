Lisa Unger novella delves into unsolved tragedies as holiday approaches

“Christmas Presents” a novella by bestselling author Lisa Unger, is a fast read with surprising twists that will engage readers with fascinating characters, a descriptive setting, and a compelling suspenseful plot that takes place in a picturesque small upstate New York town in the five days preceding Christmas. I will warn you it is not a typical Christmas Story, although it is a story about the love of family and friends and coming to terms with the past.

Madeline Martin is the owner of “The Next Chapter,” a thriving bookstore in a small rural town called Little Valley. Madeline suffered a traumatic incident 10 years ago when she was attacked by her then boyfriend, Evan Handy, and left to die. That same night one of her best friends, Steph, was murdered and two other friends disappeared. A decade later, Madeline has learned to move on.

Harley Granger, bestselling podcaster and true crime writer, comes into Madeline’s store to purchase a book for his father — or so he says. But, he is actually in town to investigate what really happened on the night that Madeline was attacked and her friend was murdered. The two girls that disappeared that night have never been found. Evan Handy was convicted of killing Steph. He claims he had nothing to do with the disappearance of the two girls, whose mother, Mrs. Wallace, has hired Harley to look into the case, which has now grown cold. He has a gift for seeing things that others miss, and he has a lot of questions.

Madeline is sympathetic with Mrs. Wallace, but she is afraid to rehash the incident that left a forever scar on her face from her eye to her mouth. Presently Madeline is caring for her dad, the former sheriff who suffered a stroke while investigating this case. It has taken time and therapy for her to build her present life. She feels fear and anxiety just thinking about the past.

Complicating things is that three more women have disappeared since Evan has been in jail, most recently a girl named Lolly. Does this mean that someone else may be involved? Are these crimes connected? Will Madeline be able to overcome her fears and trauma to help find Lolly?

Badger is Madeline’s best friend from childhood. He is the one who found and saved Madeline following her attack. Now, as Christmas approaches, Badger and Madeline decide to help Harley with his investigation because they realize that they too need answers to questions that have haunted them all these years. They discover the truth, which is more terrible and closer to home than they imagined.

The author weaves the past with the present together creating an engaging crime narrative while the snowy countryside at Christmas time provides a chilling atmosphere adding to the mystery and intrigue. The plot is suspenseful and fast paced. Readers will sympathize with Madeline and the trauma she experienced that permeates her life.

The conclusion wraps up quickly and the identity of the culprit will be predictable to most readers early on, but I don’t think it takes away from the emotional storyline. If the ghost of Christmas past visits you this year, you may want to take the journey to uncover things in your past that you have kept buried. It might bring you peace of mind. This is a good read for the upcoming winter months.

Questions:

What void does Madeline’s book store fill for her?

Why was Madeline’s father, the sheriff, so obsessed with the case?

Why hasn’t Madeline told anyone about the Christmas presents she receives every year?

What has kept Badger from sharing his feelings for Madeline?

Did you think the ending offered the closure you wanted?

Do you think knowing the truth helped Madeline move forward with her life?

Jacquie O’Neil and her daughter, Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, contribute to this column.

