A medium Neapolitan pizza topped with bacon from Nello’s Pizza, 2238 Wilkes-Barre Twp. Marketplace, was the right lunch choice.

Shredded mozzarella was melted to perfection over a generous pile of fries in the pizza oven.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — It’s hard to choose just one item from the menu at Nello’s Pizza, 2238 Wilkes-Barre Twp. Marketplace.

Which is why I usually opt for at least two.

Or three.

As I stepped through the door of our latest stop on the Luzerne County Pizza Trail, I debated with myself about what to order.

“I should keep it simple and get a large plain,” I thought as I walked up to the counter. “Or maybe a Sicilian with bacon.”

I glanced at the fresh house pies displayed behind the glass.

“Maybe I should try the tomato and basil pizza. It looks so good,” I thought.

The always-friendly staff members greeted me with genuine smiles from behind the counter, then waited patiently as I pondered the options.

Their calzones, my favorite being ham, are the best I’ve ever had. And their sandwiches, both hot and cold, are to die for. My favorites are the Philly cheesesteak, meatball with cheese, and turkey and cheese. Some of their other hot sub offerings include sausage with peppers, sausage with cheese, chicken cheesesteak and chicken parm. The menu also features a vast array of cold subs, freshly made salads, various side orders (I keep meaning to try the mozzarella sticks), and an impressive selection of calzones and strombolis.

You truly can’t go wrong at Nello’s.

I finally decided on a medium Neapolitan pizza topped with bacon and a side of cheese fries.

I opted for takeout but sat at a table while waiting for my order. The seating at Nello’s is comfortable, and the atmosphere is calm. It’s a good place to go for lunch with friends, because there is no loud music playing to compete with your conversation. The restaurant is almost always busy when I stop in, but I’ve never had to wait for a clean table, and it’s usually a short wait for the food. The staff is exceptionally welcoming, and it’s easy to tell they care about their work and their customers.

When I took my first bite of the pizza, I knew I made the right choice — not that there’s a wrong choice at Nello’s. The thin and crisp crust was topped with just the right amount of sauce, cheese and bacon. It wasn’t overly greasy or salty, but full of flavor. The cheese fries were just as good. Nello’s makes them just like I like them — shredded mozzarella melted to perfection over a generous pile of fries in the pizza oven. I always ask for marinara sauce on the side for dipping. So good.

According to their website, Nello’s Pizza is locally and family owned, and they’ve been in business for more than 30 years, with 10 years at the current location near Walmart.

Nello’s prices are reasonable, and the portions are generous. Also worth noting, they offer a military discount for veterans and current service members.

Nello’s doesn’t deliver, but you can call ahead to 570-970-3322, and they’ll have your order ready when you arrive. Their hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday.