Resolve to make positive changes this year

Many of us make new year’s resolutions that we don’t stick with. Whether it’s starting a fitness plan to lose weight or ditching the bad habits we’ve developed, our resolutions are a way to make positive changes going forward. I think of the new year as a blank canvas where I can create a new life story. I reflect on the past as a way to find areas for improvement or to focus on achieving new dreams or goals.

After the stress of 2020, like most people, I couldn’t wait to hit reset and start over with the hopes of a better year ahead. I’m going into the new year with a list of resolutions that will push me to step out of my comfort zone and embrace new experiences. I have some lofty goals, but just like many of you, if I was able to adapt to the challenges of last year, I should be able to make some positive changes this year. If you haven’t committed to any resolutions, perhaps mine will inspire you.

My 2021 Resolutions

• Adopt an attitude of gratitude — I found myself sulking and complaining at times last year, but not this year. I will be more positive and grateful for all of the wonderful things in my life. My health, my family, my friends, my work, and of course, my pups. I’m honestly blessed to have the best family, friends, and clients I could imagine.

• Try something new each month — I love adventure and this resolution will enable me to branch out and discover new things I may really enjoy. I have a mix of new things I’d like to try from new recipes to discovering new authors, new hobbies, new workouts, new classes, and more. A few of the specific things I’d like to try this year include taking an online Italian class, expanding my gardening, learning more about meditation, volunteering someplace new, taking a few horseback riding lessons, and learning to play chess. In case you’re wondering, “The Queens Gambit” and “Yellowstone” influenced my horseback riding and chess goals. If you haven’t watched those shows, you should. The only time I’ve ever ridden a horse was once on vacation and it’s something I’d really like to try. Meditation is also at the top of my ‘give it a try’ list. It’s supposed to reduce stress and anxiety and improve your mood. Who doesn’t need that? As for learning Italian, I may start with Duolingo and see how it goes and then move on from there. They say variety is the spice of life and I may just find something new that I love.

• Make a new friend or reconnect with an old friend I’ve lost touch with. Although we may think we have enough friends, I’ve learned that new friendships can bring a whole new dimension to our lives. I value each and every friendship I have and look forward to making new ones.

• Appreciate life’s simple pleasures — If 2020 taught me anything, it’s that I should appreciate the simpler things in life. I learned that I don’t need to take a big vacation or spend a lot of money to have fun, I can be happy enjoying the relaxation of my own home. I learned to appreciate time at home playing cards, putting puzzles together, watching movies, playing unsolved case files, going outside late at night to look at the stars, having Saturday night dance parties in the living room with my husband, and just floating in the pool. It’s my goal to fully enjoy time spent at home.

• Make time for self-care — Sometimes the chaos of everyday life prevents us from taking good care of ourselves. This includes taking the time to eat right, exercise, and get enough sleep. I may even make time for an occasional bubble bath. My husband teases me that after spending a nice sum of money putting a large tub in a few years ago because I wanted bubble baths, I’ve only actually taken about one bath a year. He doesn’t understand that if I take the time to fill the tub, there’s no time left for the bath. Hopefully, that changes this year, and I can commit to taking some time to smell the roses or enjoy the bubbles.

The new year is before us like the first chapter of an unwritten book. What we decide to do as the chapters progress is up to each of us. We can live our best life this year by resolving to do just that. I’m wishing a Happy, Healthy New Year to all!

Ruth Corcoran is a professional marketer, former restaurant owner, and community advocate. She resides in Bear Creek. Readers can reach Ruth by emailing [email protected]