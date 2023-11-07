🔊 Listen to this

Batch Cooking: Save Time, Money, and Your Sanity

Tips from the Schiff’s family, purveyors of fine meats, produce, and hot foods.

Today’s busy family life often leads to takeout and fast food. Cooking can feel like a daunting chore, and it’s easy to fall into the trap of takeout. But there’s a game-changer that can simplify your life while saving you money and time: batch cooking. By preparing multiple meals at once and reusing ingredients, you can transform your weekly routine and regain control of your kitchen. Here’s how batch cooking can make your life easier, groceries budget-friendly, and cooking more enjoyable.

Save time and not just in the Kitchen:

One of the most significant benefits of batch cooking is that it drastically reduces the time you spend in the kitchen on busy weeknights. Instead of cooking from scratch every day, you can devote a few hours during the weekend to prepare meals for the entire week.

Save Money:

Batch cooking offers significant savings. By buying ingredients in larger quantities, you can take advantage of discounts and reduce food waste.

Reappropriate Ingredients:

To make batch cooking work for you, learn to reappropriate ingredients creatively across different dishes.

Here is an example using Roasted Chicken:

Start with a simple roast chicken as the centerpiece. Season it to your liking, and cook it until it’s tender and juicy.

Chicken Tacos:

Shred some of the leftover chicken and use it as a filling for tacos or burritos. Add your favorite vegetables, salsa, and a sprinkle of cheese.

Chicken Salad: Can be used for lunch as well. Dice the remaining chicken and combine it with fresh vegetables, mayonnaise, and your favorite seasonings to create a delicious chicken salad. You can serve it in sandwiches or as a salad over a bed of lettuce.

Chicken Soup:

Use the chicken carcass to make a flavorful homemade broth. Add the broth to chopped vegetables and some of the remaining chicken to make a nourishing chicken soup.

Plan a Weekly Menu:

To succeed with batch cooking, plan a weekly menu that includes versatile ingredients. For example, if you cook a batch of brown rice, you can use it in various ways:

Stir-Fry: Combine brown rice with vegetables, protein, and your choice of sauce for a quick stir-fry.

Fried Rice: Transform leftover brown rice into a delicious fried rice dish by adding soy sauce, vegetables, and scrambled eggs.

Rice Bowls: Create customizable rice bowls with brown rice, various toppings, and different sauces for a satisfying and quick dinner.

Schiff’s offers your family several dinner alternatives.

If this doesn’t work for you and you still want fresh, homemade hot and cold meals to serve your family, try Schiff’s hot and cold bar with over 60 daily items for you to choose from. All of Schiff’s recipes are family-friendly and made from the finest ingredients.

Shop Schiff’s for all your ingredients for batch cooking! Schiff’s is there to help with every meal!