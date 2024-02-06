🔊 Listen to this

OFFICES OPEN FOR NOMINATION

GENERAL PRIMARY ELECTION

APRIL 23, 2024

The Luzerne County Board of Elections announces the following offices open for nomination for the General Primary to be held April 23, 2024. Major Political Parties for Luzerne County are Democratic and Republican. Third parties will be allowed to vote in this Primary Election only on Government Study Commission.

FEDERAL OFFICES

President of the United States – All Luzerne County Precincts 4 year term – Vote for One

Representative in Congress – District 8 – 2 year term – Vote for One

Representative in Congress – District 9 – 2 year term – Vote for One

United States Senator – All Luzerne County Precincts – Vote for One

STATEWIDE OFFICES

Attorney General – All Luzerne County Precincts – 4 year term – Vote for One

Auditor General – All Luzerne County Precincts – 4 year term – Vote for One

State Treasurer – All Luzerne County Precincts 4 year term – Vote for One

LOCAL STATE LEVEL OFFICES

Senator in the General Assembly – District 27, District 29 – 4 year term – Vote for One

Representative in the General Assembly – Districts 116, 117, 118, 119, 120, 121, – 2 year term – Vote for One

Delegate to the Democratic National Convention – All Luzerne County Precincts – Vote for One

Delegate to the Republican National Convention – All Luzerne County Precincts – Vote for Three

Alternate Delegate to the Republican National Convention – All Luzerne County Precincts – Vote for Three

LOCAL RACES

Member of the Republican County Committee – All Luzerne County Precincts – 4 year term – Vote for not more than 2

Ballot Initiatives (All Voters)

“Shall a Government Study Commission of seven members be elected to study the existing form of government of the County of Luzerne, to consider the advisability of the adoption of a home rule charter, and if advisable, to draft and recommend a home rule charter?” – Vote Yes or No – All Luzerne County Precincts

Government Study Commissioner – Vote for not more than 7 – All Luzerne County Precincts

CASTING OF LOTS FOR BALLOT POSITION – PURSUANT TO PENNSYLVANIA ELECTION CODE TITLE 25 P.S. § 2875

Please be advised that the casting of lots for positions on the ballot for the April 23, 2024, General Primary, will be conducted by the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections located in room 301 Penn Place, 20 N Pennsylvania Ave, Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 12:00 noon. Candidates may draw for themselves or designate a person to draw for them. If the candidate/designee cannot be present for the casting of lots, Election Office staff will draw on their behalf.

BY ORDER OF THE

LUZERNE COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS