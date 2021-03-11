Home News Times Leader P.M. Update, 3/11/21 News Times Leader P.M. Update, 3/11/21 By Times Leader - March 11, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print 🔊 Listen to this Pat Kernan is back with your P.M. Update on what we’re working on for Friday’s edition, including a woman jailed on animal cruelty charges over an abandoned dog, reaction to President Biden signing the relief act, Wilkes-Barre City Council and more. Weather Wilkes-Barre broken clouds enter location 67.8 ° F 71.6 ° 62 ° 26 % 2.9mph 75 % Thu 67 ° Fri 58 ° Sat 47 ° Sun 48 ° Mon 42 °