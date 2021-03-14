🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and no new deaths. The death count is at 746.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 25,687 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 14,541 cases and 427 deaths; Monroe County has 10,326 cases and 279 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were 1,914 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 966,210.

Vaccine distribution

More than 3.5 million doses of vaccine administered across the state — more vaccine administered than 44 other states.

More than 1.2 million people fully vaccinated — more than 74,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

Nearly 1 million people aged 65 and older vaccinated.

More than 390,000 total doses have been administered to long-term care and other facilities through the Federal Pharmacy Partnership where more than 156,000 residents and staff are fully vaccinated.

This week, a total of 4,179,220 doses will have been allocated through March 13:

— 254,150 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.

— 225,890 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, of the 4,179,220 doses allocated through March 13, we have administered 3,535,956 doses total through March 12:

— First doses, 97 percent (2,361,804 administered of 2,427,085 allocated)

— Second doses, 68 percent (1,200,195 administered of 1,752,135 allocated)

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.