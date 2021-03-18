🔊 Listen to this

The state Department of Revenue Thursday extended the 2020 personal income tax filing deadline to May 17.

The extension followed an announcement earlier this week by the Internal Revenue Service that it moved the federal income tax filing date to May 17 to help taxpayers facing the unusual circumstances created by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Under state law, the deadline for filing state income tax returns is tied to the federal date, the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue said in a press release.

The extension give taxpayers an extra month from the traditional April 15 deadline and waives penalties and interest on final 2020 returns through the new deadline. All taxpayers who received more than $33 in total gross taxable income in calendar year 2020 must file a Pennsylvania personal income tax return by midnight May 17.

“This is a positive step that provides additional time to Pennsylvania taxpayers, many of whom have been struggling during the last year due to the pandemic,” state Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said in a prepared statement. “The new deadline will be a benefit for many Pennsylvanians, including those who plan to meet with a tax professional for assistance with preparing their returns.”

The Department of Revenue encouraged taxpayers who can file their returns electronically to do so as soon as possible. Electronic filing helps to avoid a delay a refund.

The Department of Revenue also instructed taxpayers who make estimated income tax payments to continue to do so on the same filing schedule that they would normally follow. This includes taxpayers with estimated tax payments due on April 15. Taxes must be paid as taxpayers earn or receive income during the year, either through withholding or estimated tax payments.

Taxpayers can electronically file their personal income tax returns with the Department of Revenue’s free and user-friendly system mypath.pa.gov.