Scranton Attorney Lawrence J. Moran Sr. informed Luzerne County he will appear in county court Friday morning with a petition contesting county council’s March 9 decision to vacate District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis’ seat.

“We believe the action by the county in this regard is unlawful, unconstitutional and severely impairs the proper administration of the system of criminal justice in Luzerne County,” Moran wrote in a communication to county Chief Solicitor Romilda Crocamo Thursday evening.

Moran, of the Scranton-based Moran Law Group LLC, said his firm represents Salavantis, First Assistant District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and the county Office of the District Attorney.

His petition will seek injunctive relief attempting to stop the county from enforcing the vacancy resolution, the communication said.

A council majority declared the seat vacant March 9 because Salavantis filed a nomination petition to run for county judge.

The county’s home rule charter says the office “shall be declared vacant if the officeholder files a petition for nomination or election or becomes a candidate for any elective public office other than the one he/she holds at that time.”

Salavantis said she is not legally required to vacate the seat under state law that she believes supersedes the home rule charter, but she had announced she would voluntarily step down March 25 after she was certain her name would appear on the May 18 primary election ballot.

Council’s choice to declare the seat vacant instead of waiting for her to resign forced her to resort to litigation she had tried to avoid with a voluntary resignation, she said.

Unless a court order directs otherwise, council is expected to vote next Tuesday on the procedure it will use to select a new county district attorney.

The charter requires council to fill a vacant DA seat within 60 days with someone from the same political party, which in this case is a Republican.

County Councilman Robert Schnee, a Democrat, had voted March 9 to vacate the DA seat as prescribed in the charter, but he urged his colleagues to add an amendment asking the county Court of Common Pleas to appoint the replacement instead of adhering to the part of the charter in which council picks.

Unlike council, the county court would not be required to appoint a Republican. At least two Democratic attorneys are reportedly interested, which could subject judges to outside pressure to pick someone from that party.

Just before a vote on Schnee’s proposed amendment, Councilwoman Sheila Saidman withdrew her second of that motion, saying she agreed with colleague Linda McClosky Houck that council should hold off on determining how the seat will be filled.

There was no council response when council Chairman Tim McGinley asked if anyone else wanted to second Schnee’s amendment to bring it to a vote.

Suddenly, an unknown man’s voice broke the silence.

“Ha! They’re going to pull it on us, pull the carpet out from under us,” the man clearly said.

His identity could not be verified. Audience members are typically muted during virtual meetings while council is deliberating.

While arguing for the amendment, Schnee cited specific state law and case law that he says supersedes the charter and requires the court to make the selection.

That may ultimately be the case, but it’s unclear if that issue will be addressed through the litigation filed by Moran. Proposed state legislation also could require the court to appoint the first assistant district attorney.

However, county Councilman Walter Griffith told Schnee council should not set a precedence of deciding on its own to “violate the charter by resolution.”

Crocamo agreed with Griffith that the action would set a precedence. Council may have the right to delegate or waive its responsibilities and authorities, but doing so in this case would be inconsistent with specific terms of the charter, she said.

Councilman Harry Haas had asked why there is a “rush to give away council’s powers” to the court, stressing the DA is the county’s head law enforcement official.

Schnee told Haas the “magnitude” of the job is the reason it should not be selected by county council members, saying he believes judges are more familiar with the office and its duties.

On the issues of how council would fill the DA seat, McGinley said there is past practice from council’s 2013 selection of a replacement Republican county controller.

Council advertised that vacancy and publicly interviewed and posted the resumes of all six Republican applicants before voting on an appointee.