HARRISBURG — The Wolf administration updated its vaccine distribution timeline on Wednesday morning, announcing that all Pennsylvanian adults will be eligible to receive the vaccine as of April 19.

The updated timeline also reflects the dates on which phase 1B and 1C of the phased vaccination system will be elligible.

Currently, Pennsylvania is still in phase 1A of distribution, which is limited to a number of front-line medical workers and people with a number of chronic illnesses. Law enforcement, firefighters, grocery store employees and food and agriculture employees are also being vaccinated currently.

On April 5, Pennsylvanians in phase 1B will become eligible. This includes other essential workers, like public transit employees, U.S. Postal Service workers, clergy and others.

Then, on April 12, those in phase 1C will be eligible. This includes members of the media, energy employees, government workers, public safety and public health workers, among others.

Finally, as of April 19, anyone who had not been previously marked as eligible will be able to make an appointment.

For more information on which phase you fall into, go to the Department of Health’s website.

