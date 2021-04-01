🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — City police charged Rashon Henry Daniels, 39, of Market Street, with assaulting a mother and strangled her son during a domestic disturbance last month.

Daniels was arraigned Thursday in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of aggravated assault, strangulation and two counts of reckless endangerment. He was jailed at the county correctional facility without bail as he was deemed a danger to society and a flight risk.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to 94 Market St. on March 27 on a report Daniels struck a woman with a baseball bat and choked her son.

The woman told police Daniels “snapped on her” when she hit him with her hand playing around.

She claimed Daniels threw a beer at her face and her son attempted to stop him. Daniels turned on the boy who struck him in the face with a baseball bat, the complaint says.

Daniels grabbed and began choking the boy lifting the boy up off the floor against a wall, according to the complaint.

The woman grabbed a guitar and struck Daniels in the back. Daniels released the boy and took control over the baseball bat he used to strike the woman three to four times while she was curled up in a corner, the complaint says.