Home News Times Leader P.M. Update: 4/1/21 News Times Leader P.M. Update: 4/1/21 By Times Leader - April 1, 2021

Pat Kernan here with your P.M. Update: Market Street Burgers debuts in Kingston, the region's three big summer festivals are returning, Ed Lewis reports on an arrest in a violent Wilkes-Barre domestic disturbance and more.