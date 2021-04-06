🔊 Listen to this

SALEM TWP. — A worker trimming tree branches was briefly trapped 60 feet in the air in Salem Township on Tuesday after part of the tree damaged the controls of the bucket truck being used.

The incident occurred at a home on Mingle Inn Road in Salem Township on Tuesday, according to a post from the Mocanaqua Volunteer Fire Company on their Facebook page.

According to the post, the worker — about whom details are sparse — was cutting trees on the property from within the bucket of a bucket truck, raised about 60 feet in the air.

Part of the tree fell in such a way that it took out the controls for the hydraulic pump, leaving the worker stranded.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, they initially attempted to manually override the hydraulic system, but to no avail. Instead, a fire truck with a adder had to be sent to the scene to pull the worker out of the bucket.

After being extricated from the bucket, the worker was evaluated by EMS on-scene, before crews returned to service.