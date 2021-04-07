🔊 Listen to this

A vehicle involved in a two-car crash ended up jumping the curb outside of Josie’s Italian Custard in Kingston on Tuesday night, as seen here. None of the customers were struck by the vehicle, and no one was seriously injured in the crash, according to police on scene.

KINGSTON — A stretch of Wyoming Avenue outside Josie’s Frozen Custard was shut down Tuesday night after a motor vehicle accident resulted in a vehicle jumping the curb into the shop’s outdoor seating area.

Officers and emergency responders from Kingston and Edwardsville responded to the area around 8 p.m. on Tuesday after reports of a vehicle striking pedestrians outside of Josie’s.

Police on scene said that an occupant of one of the vehicles was transported to a local hospital as a precaution, but no one was seriously injured. None of the customers at Josie’s were struck by the vehicle, according to police.

The two-car crash occurred when a vehicle attempting to turn across traffic into the Josie’s parking lot was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Wyoming Avenue.

The force of the impact pushed the vehicle traveling northbound up into Josie’s front seating area. The person transported to the hospital was a passenger in this vehicle, according to police.

Wyoming Avenue was shut down to all traffic for about an hour from Northampton Street up to Hoyt Street while fire crews cleaned up the debris from the crash.

No one was taken into custody and the crash is being treated at this point as purely an accident, according to police.