🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — As it did to many projects last year, the COVID-19 pandemic put the the DEK Hockey rink at the Toyota SportsPlex on ice.

There’s been a thaw, however, with a Request for Proposal issued for a construction manager. The deadline to respond is 10 p.m. on April 12.

If all goes as planned, the $330,000 project could be completed this year, said Jeff Barrett, CEO of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The hope is the construction manager will be able to oversee that the outdoor, ice-less rink is ready for play in 2021, he said Wednesday.

“We’ve got all the funding. We’re working with the city. We’re working with the (Coal Street) Authority,” Barrett said said.

The missing piece is the construction manager to get the project in gear, Barrett said. It takes between six and eight weeks to build the rink. But, he added, the time frame depends upon the availability of the materials as supply chains have been affected by the pandemic.

“We were hoping to do it last summer,” Barrett said.

Before the first of any COVID-19 cases were reported in Luzerne County, Barrett joined city and state officials and others in February 2020 to announce the rink would be built at the Coal Street complex that’s operated by the Authority and home to the training facility for the Penguins hockey team.

The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation Project Power Play built 15 similar rinks in the western part of the state that have been used by youth leagues. The new rink in Northeastern Pennsylvania also would be home to leagues, clinics and community events and draw people from outside the area.

The Foundation and Highmark, the Pittsburgh-based health insurance company with an office in downtown Wilkes-Barre, each contributed $40,000. The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development awarded a $250,000 tourism grant.