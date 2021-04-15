🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police said a victim suffering a gunshot wound was uncooperative with detectives investigating the shooting Tuesday night.

Police said they received a report of several people arguing in the area of Garfield and South Franklin streets at about 9:41 p.m. While the person who called 911 stayed on the phone, several gunshots were heard in the background, police said.

Police said those in the area at the time of the shooting fled prior to officers arriving at the scene.

As officers were at the scene, a victim of a gunshot wound showed up at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. Detectives attempted to speak to the victim, who was uncooperative.

Police said they are reviewing surveillance videos from the area.