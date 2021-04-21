🔊 Listen to this

SWOYERSVILLE — A man from Dallas identified as a suspect in a string of burglaries throughout Luzerne County was captured Tuesday night.

State police at Wilkes-Barre reported Nicholas Jamilowski, 31, was caught by Swoyersville police.

Jamilowski and Joseph McManus, 28, of Hanover Township, teamed up to burglarize numerous homes in the region over the last several months, state police said.

McManus was arrested Saturday on a warrant alleging he ransacked a residence in Laflin. He remained jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $100,000 bail.

Jamilowski was also wanted for burglarizing the Laflin residence allegedly with McManus.

Additional charges are forthcoming, state police said.

State police said Jamilowski and McManus were charged after search warrants were served at the Wilkes-Barre Lodge and a garage in Exeter on Saturday.

The search warrants were executed based on information state police received alleging stolen items were being stored at the lodge and garage.

Court records say Jamilowski is facing numerous burglary related offenses in county court for taking part in a ransacking spree in Nanticoke and Newport Township in 2019 and 2020. Jamilowski was released on bail on those multiple cases, court records show.