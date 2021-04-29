🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Regional medical provider Geisinger is preparing to open a new facility that aims to help older Luzerne County residents continue to live independently after moving out of Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

LIFE Geisinger, a day program for seniors, is opening its newest location at 592 S. Main St. in Wilkes-Barre. Doors officially open on Monday.

According to a release from Geisinger, the facility serves patients 55 and up a comprehensive range of health and medical care. The facility focuses on patients who would be otherwise confined to a nursing home.

Dr. Richard Martin, medical director for LIFE Geisinger, said in the release that the move to the new facility will allow for a wider range of services.

“LIFE Geisinger has served Luzerne County residents for several years at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre and we are excited to be able to expand those services with a brand-new facility,” Martin said in the release. “During this pandemic, it’s important that seniors not only get the medical care they need, but also have access to frequent social activity to enhance their quality of life. LIFE Geisinger provides participants with all that and more.”

The new facility takes up 14,200 square feet, and inside there are full exam rooms, a recreational space, a rehabilitation gym, bathing facilities, a laundry room and a serving kitchen.

In LIFE Geisinger’s previous location at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre, the facility was only able to maintain 55 participants, but now will be able to help up to 150. The original 55 participants will be transferred to the new location.

Dr. H. Joyce Morano, M.D., will serve as staff physician at the LIFE Geisinger senior center, as well as at their location on Adams Avenue in Scranton. The LIFE Geisinger location in Wilkes-Barre will employ about 50 full-time employees.