WILKES-BARRE — The Wolf Administration this week released a new economic impact report for Pennsylvania’s leading agriculture industry, in coordination with Team Pennsylvania and eConsult Solutions Inc., and Gov. Tom Wolf made one thing clear — agriculture is fundamental to Pennsylvania’s economy.

“Since the founding of the commonwealth agriculture has been a cornerstone of our state’s economy. We rely on the people who power the industry and the food they produce to sustain our lives,” Wolf said. “This report shows us plainly what we all realized over the past year: agriculture is vital to our lives and our economy. Pennsylvanians and policy-makers alike should do everything in their power to support it.”

The new report for Pennsylvania agriculture’s economic impact shows that the industry has a $132.5 billion annual economic impact and supports more than 590,000 jobs paying nearly $33 billion in wages annually. The report also makes strategic recommendations intended to help guide Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry as it continues to navigate an ever-changing marketplace.

Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding and Ryan Unger, president and CEO of Team Pennsylvania, were joined by state Senate Democratic Agriculture Chairwoman Judy Schwank at Bell & Evans to discuss the new report and recommendations.

“When we used the last report to support the industry with the Pennsylvania Farm Bill, we didn’t know what was coming for us in 2020,” Redding said. “But our efforts to proactively address the opportunities for growth and threats to success quickly strengthened the resilience of the industry and helped many producers to pivot quickly with the rapidly changing markets and demands.

“We saw the industry tested, then we saw its strength as it persevered. Their survival and their prosperity is a testament to the Pennsylvania Farm Bill and the true grit of Pennsylvania’s farmers and agribusinesses,” added Redding.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the eight major sub-sectors of Pennsylvania agriculture, including poultry and egg production; dairy production; beef production; other animals including pigs, sheep, and goats; fruit and vegetable production; hardwoods and wood production; nursery, landscaping, and related activities; and food manufacturing.

An especially important part of the report is the review of future impacts that includes an assessment of the impact of COVID-19 on Pennsylvania agriculture and priorities for recovery. These impacts highlight a need to focus on building on strengths, addressing weaknesses, seizing opportunities, and confronting threats facing the industry.

“The pandemic unearthed glaring issues in how our food travels from farms to our grocery stores and then to our tables,” Schwank said. “I’m glad to see a section of this report dedicated to recognizing the difficulties the pandemic presented Pennsylvania’s agriculture sector and how so many of our farmers, producers and distributors rose to the challenge. This report presents ways for us to continue to support this vital industry and I look forward to helping enact some of those changes.”

Pennsylvania has laid a strong base of policy for the future of the agricultural industry PA Farm Bill and other innovative policy and economic development strategies. For more information on the Wolf Administration’s work to strengthen the resilience of Pennsylvania agriculture visit agriculture.pa.gov.

Casey introduces Pregnant

Workers Fairness Act

As millions of American women remain in the essential workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, along with Senators Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) are introducing the bipartisan Pregnant Workers Fairness Act to protect pregnant workers from workplace discrimination.

This legislation, which is closely modeled after the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), would require employers to make reasonable accommodations to allow pregnant workers to continue working safely. It will ensure that employers with 15 or more employees provide reasonable accommodations that are often low-cost or no cost, unless it would pose an undue hardship to the employer. The bill includes protections not already codified in the ADA or the Pregnancy Discrimination Act (PDA).

“No one deserves to be shut out of a job due to their pregnancy. Worker health and safety is non-negotiable and we need to make it a priority for everyone,” Casey said “At a time when women have been forced out of the workforce in unprecedented numbers as a result of the pandemic, this legislation is more important than ever to ensure that we are removing barriers to women’s full and complete participation in the workforce. I urge my colleagues to move this legislation forward so that we can prevent discrimination against the many women in the workforce who are entering motherhood, and ensure that anyone who wants to work can do so safely.”

The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act would allow pregnant workers to continue working by ensuring they can have accommodations such as additional bathroom breaks, light duty or a stool to sit on if a worker stands all day. It would prevent them from being forced out on leave or out of their jobs. The bill also prohibits employers from denying employment opportunities to women based on their need for reasonable accommodations due to childbirth or related medical conditions.

Virtual events to educate,

protect members of military

Throughout the month of May, member organizations of the PA Military Finance Alliance will be offering free, noncommercial financial capability webinars focusing on the unique financial challenges facing members of the military, veterans, and their families in recognition of Military Appreciation Month.

“The Making $ense of Finance seminars are an invaluable service to our military members, families and veterans as they conduct their financial planning,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s acting adjutant general and acting head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “May is Military Appreciation Month and we are grateful for the opportunity to partner with members of the Pennsylvania Military Finance Alliance to provide these free and informative seminars.”

“Making $ense of Finance” events will take place each Tuesday and Wednesday in May:

• May 4 Who’s Who in Veterans Services – 12 p.m.

• Saving and Investing – 6 p.m.

• May 5 Saving and Investing – 10 a.m.

• Veteran Focused Scams – 6 p.m.

• May 11 Money Management – 12 p.m.

• What $ Do I Need to Retire? – 6 p.m.

• May 12 What $ Do I Need to Retire? – 10 a.m.

• Investing 201 – 6 p.m.

• May 18 Can You Identify a Scam? – 12 p.m.

• Make Your Retirement Last – 6 p.m.

• May 19 Military One Source Services/Make Your Retirement Last – 10 a.m.

• Credit Reports and Score – 6 p.m.

• May 25 TSP and Blended Retirement – 12 p.m.

• 5 Steps to Take If Victimized – 6 p.m.

• May 26 5 Steps to Take If Victimized – 10 a.m.

• AARP and Fraud BINGO – 6 p.m.

Individuals interested in attending any of the virtual events can register online. For more information about the conference, call 800-PA-BANKS (800-600-0007) or email [email protected]

State invests $1.3M to help

residents learn computer skills

Continuing to strengthen Pennsylvania’s workforce with technology training, Labor & Industry (L&I) Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier this week announced a $1.3 million investment to support local programs that provide computer skills training to help people find good jobs in Pennsylvania.

The Digital Literacy and Workforce Development Grants (DLWDG) of up to $45,000 each promote digital literacy skills for people looking for work, including the ability to search and apply for online jobs, upload and submit a résumé via email, and the ability to develop and maintain a professional profile on networking sites.

“Pennsylvania employers need workers with the skills to navigate the new economy emerging in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic,” Berrier said. “The Digital Literacy and Workforce Development Grants will help ensure that workers develop the basic digital skills they need to succeed when applying for jobs and performing essential job duties that will be required of them in their new career.”

• Luzerne County Community College (Luzerne County – $45,000) — will provide services directed at the development of digital literacy for adult learners. This project will teach transferable workplace digital literacy skills to adult basic education students in nine critical contexts: adaptability & willingness to learn; communication; critical thinking; interpersonal skills; navigating systems; problem solving; processing and analyzing information; respecting differences and diversity; and self-awareness. The training content will include information that is integrated and contextualized to the workplace.