WILKES-BARRE — Keynote speaker for the 20th annual Tom Bigler Journalism Conference, Sarah Baxter, former Washington Bureau Chief and Deputy Editor of The Sunday Times of London, told all the virtual attendees why — despite all its ups and downs — journalism has a fantastic future.

Baxter’s topic was “Why Journalism has a Great Future,” and she opened by telling the students that she loves her job.

The Wilkes University Communication Studies Department held its annual Tom Bigler Journalism Conference on Friday. The event took place virtually this year and reached more than 100 high school and college students.

“Typically, our numbers are over 250,” said Kalen Churcher, associate professor of communication studies and conference coordinator, “but all things considered, we still had a very respectable number. The students who participated were very engaged and asked fantastic questions to our panelists and speakers. I could not have asked for a better audience.”

This year’s conference was themed “Journalism and Media: Always Changing; Always Evolving” and consisted of three panels, an online awards ceremony and keynote speaker. Local businesses and media organizations participated, including the Times Leader.

Baxter covered such world events as the fall of the Berlin Wall and the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, and she spoke for roughly 20 minutes before engaging in 20 more minutes of Q&A with the students.

“Sarah was absolutely wonderful,” Churcher continued. “She brought events that students have mostly only read about right to our computer screens. Her ability to answer questions and relate to the students was remarkable.”

Panelists provided information to attendees about their jobs, as well as how they have had to adapt their routines to be able to work effectively during a pandemic.

In its 20th year, the Tom Bigler Journalism Conference was created in honor of Tom Bigler, a former Wilkes University professor and pioneer in local journalism (including radio, TV and print). Bigler was passionate about his community, embracing diversity and promoting quality journalism. Last year’s conference had to be canceled, Churcher explained, due to COVID-19.

“Everyone in our department — the students and faculty — as well as the local high school teachers and students were so disappointed when we had to cancel the conference in 2020,” Churcher said. “But, we knew we had to. I think Tom Bigler would be pleased that we were able to continue the conference this year in an online format. Mr. Bigler was all for continued learning, and this is no different. We continued to educate ourselves, adapt and grow.

“That being said, I hope that for 2022, we’ll be able to host our conference in-person.”

Students from eight high schools and universities participated in Friday’s conference.

Baxter encouraged the students to consider journalism as a career.

“In my experience, it’s the most fun you can have and still get paid for it,” she said. “Journalists are always at the center of the action and in the thick of the debate.”

Baxter said it can also be a controversial profession.

“You’ll have noticed that politicians are quick to criticize the so-called “lamestream” media, but when have they ever welcomed the scrutiny that comes with power?” Baxter asked. “What they really want is puff pieces and PR — this is not a partisan observation by the way — the same goes for people of every political stripe.”

Baxter said freedom of the press “is enshrined in your brilliant constitution because it’s important to have the right to question and criticize.” She said along the way, journalists do get things wrong and make mistakes.

“Of course they do — but they are helping to write the first draft of history, not the final one,” Baxter said. “I’m a history major and that’s what makes the job exciting.”

Baxter said she also loves newspaper offices — the water-cooler moments, the hum as people rush to file before the paper goes to press, and above all, the presence of friends, mentors and colleagues.

“We can’t work remotely forever, or we’ll be running on empty,” she said. “Things have changed — and they won’t go back to what they were — but that’s been happening since the invention of the printing press. New technology has always brought new challenges.”

Baxter said the internet has taken its toll on the profession — but it has also widened access to the news media.

“That’s why I believe we are living in a golden age of journalism,” she said. “Social media and websites have put what’s happening in the world within reach of everybody with a smartphone.”

Baxter added that exciting new forms of journalism have emerged.

“I’m thinking particularly of data journalism — all those incredible charts tracking the spread of COVID-19 and vaccination rates right here in Luzerne County are a case in point,” Baxter said.

The bad news, Baxter said, is everybody is complaining about too much partisanship.

“I’m here to tell you not to get too fussed about it,” she said. “It’s good for democracy to air opinions, have a clash of views and informed debate — as long as facts are sacred. That’s the important thing. That’s what matters. We’re not going to see the death of good journalism.”

But, Baxter noted the importance to society of quality news you can trust.

“As long as there are human beings on this planet, we will be curious about what’s happening in our neighborhoods, in our communities — and in the wider, global village,” Baxter said.

“It’s an important part of who we are,” she said. “Journalism, in short, is the story of humanity.”