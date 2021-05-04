🔊 Listen to this

Peter and Mary Jane Cwalina, left, stand with Kingston Assistant Fire Chief Floyd Young and Kingston Police Officer Matthew Bonawits on Monday night following a ceremony honoring the two men for their role in saving the Cwalinas’ grandchildren, Joseph, 3, and Kayden, 1, from a house fire in March. Young and Bonawits were presented with the Medal of Valor by Kingston Mayor Paul Roberts during Tuesday’s gathering at the Kingston Recreation Center.

Kingston Police Officer Matthew Bonawits speaks to reporters at the Kingston Recreation Center on Tuesday night after receiving the Medal of Valor from Mayor Paul Roberts for his role in helping save two children from a Chester Street house fire earlier this year.

Mary Jane Cwalina holds up her phone to display a photo of her grandchildren, Kayden and Joseph, who were rescued from a house fire in March by Kingston Assistant Fire Chief Floyd Young and Kingston Police Officer Matthew Bonawits. Cwalina and her husband, Peter, said the children are doing well despite their ordeal.

KINGSTON — Two children are alive today because two brave men put their own lives on the line.

On the afternoon of March 6, Kingston Police Officer Matthew Bonawits and Assistant Fire Chief Floyd Young went inside a burning home on Chester street to rescue the young boys, one of whom was downstairs, the other upstairs.

Knowing time was of the essence, Bonawits and Young, who were first on the scene, went into the house unprotected in a daring bid to save the boys, Joseph Cwalina, 3, and Kayden Cwalina, 1.

On Monday night, borough officials and the rescued boys’ grandparents gathered before friends, family and colleagues to honor Bonawits and Young for their acts of courage.

“Our hats are off to these guys,” said Peter Cwalina, the boys’ grandfather.

“I just thanked them for what they did, and they said ‘it’s our job.’ I know it’s their job, but this was above and beyond.”

Cwalina and his wife, Mary Jane, spent a few private moments chatting with Bonawits and Young after a ceremony at the Kingston Recreation Center, where Mayor Paul Roberts presented the pair with Medals of Valor and proclamations for their “spontaneous and unselfish actions.”

Flanked by Fire Chief Frank Guido and Police Chief Richard J. Kotchik, the honorees also were presented with little “thank-you plaques” that were made by the boys.

Peter Cwalina said his son, daughter-in-law and the boys were unable to attend Monday’s ceremony, but that the boys “are doing great.”

Tense moments

The blaze broke out at 335 Chester St. at about 3:35 p.m. on Saturday, March 6.

Bonawits was first on the scene.

“When I arrived I had multiple individuals saying that there were children inside the residence,” he told reporters Monday night.

He immediately went through the front door and was able to locate Kayden, bringing the child out safely.

Bonawits went back inside but was not able to get to the second floor, where Joseph was believed to be located.

He came back out as Young was pulling up in a firetruck and immediately relayed the situation.

“Without any regard for his safety, Assistant Fire Chief Young immediately took the ladder off the truck, went to the second floor window where he was told the child was, smashed the window, and crawled through the smashed window to find this child,” Mayor Roberts said in describing the events.

Bonawits followed him up the ladder. Young found Joseph in the front room upstairs and handed the child off to Bonawits, and the three escaped safely.

“My son said he went in with just his jacket,” Peter Cwalina said of Young.

‘Training kicked in’

Young, who has been with the department for about 30 years, described the rescue briefly for reporters on Monday.

“Our training kicks in. If I told you I remembered everything, I would be lying,” he said. “What we did was basic ‘vent-enter-search.’ You find a window, you open it, you hop in, you hope you find somebody.”

With guidance from Joseph’s father, he did.

“What really helped was I asked the dad, ‘what room would your child be in?’ He was able to point right to the window. That really saved many minutes and led to a successful outcome,” Young added.

“It was a huge relief,” Bonawits said of the moment when Young handed Joseph off to him.

Young was involved in a rescue effort at a flooded water basin many years ago, the mayor noted.

Bonawits, who has been with Kingston going on six years and in the field for about 17, said “I’ve never had something like this happen before.”

Both were grateful, but also extremely humble about the honor, and about what they had done.

“I work with plenty of men and women that would have done this themselves,” Young said. “Receiving the attention is humbling, but this is our job.”

“I work with 18 other guys, and there isn’t a doubt in my mind that if one of those 18 other guys were in this position they would have done the same thing,” Bonawits said. “That’s just part of our job.”

Both men also expressed gratitude for the thank-you plaques from Joseph and Kayden.

“That was the best, seeing that coming from the children,” Young said.

“That was very special,” Bonawits added.

As part of the proclamation, the week of May 3 has been dedicated in their honor.

“I have to congratulate their professionalism,” Mayor Roberts said.

Roberts also had words of praise for two other Kingston officers: Ryan Mahovich and John Bevilaqua.

Early on the morning of Feb. 18, crews responded to a fully involved structure fire at 107-109 Eley St., which resulted in the deaths of a mother and son.

“When they arrived on the scene they saw the massive fire and took it upon themselves to start knocking on doors, kicking doors to awake the adjacent residents to save their lives,” Roberts said.

“All the residents of this community should be proud of all of our employees,” the mayor said.