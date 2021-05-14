🔊 Listen to this

As businesses and other organizations contemplate eliminate mask requirements for those who have been fully vaccinated, health provider Geisinger is holding firm.

“To continue ensuring the health and safety of our employees, patients and visitors, wearing a mask is still required on all Geisinger properties, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status,” a statement issued Friday read.

That, Geisinger pointed out, is in keeping with CDC’s guidance.

“On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated mask-wearing guidelinesfor people fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The CDC outlined certain locations, including hospitals and health care settings, as places where masks should still be worn. In alignmentwith this guidance, wearing a mask is still required in all Geisinger hospitals, clinics and office buildings,” Geisinger’s release added.

The CDC guidelines state fully vaccinated individuals can choose to not wear a mask while outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

Geisinger has had a mandatory masking policy in effect since early April of 2020, and “this policy will remain in effect until further notice,” the organization said.