Primary Election Day is here.

Luzerne County polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and voters in line at 8 p.m. will be permitted to vote.

A complete list of all voting places, with 38 changes highlighted in yellow, is posted under the “find your polling place” link on the election page at luzernecounty.org.

Voters unsure of the precinct needed to identify their polling place can enter their address in the “find your polling place” link at votespa.com.

At polling places, voters make selections on touchscreen machines and then receive a paper printout to verify their choices. After reviewing this printout, voters must feed the paper into a tabulator. Voters should not leave the polling place with this paper because it must be entered into the tabulator to lock in their vote.

Those with questions or concerns about the ballot marking devices, printouts or tabulators should alert a poll worker while they are in the polling place.

First-time voters should bring proper identification materials. A list of ID options is posted under the voter registration link at votespa.com.

Voters may call 570-825-1715 or email [email protected] for assistance or to report any issues.

Mail ballots

In total, 10.5% of the county’s registered voters — 23,209 out of 220,554 — requested mail ballots.

As of Monday evening, more than 16,000 (69%) had returned their completed ballots.

Mail ballots must be physically in the county election bureau by 8 p.m. on Election Day, and postmarks do not count.

Voters who requested mail ballots but have not yet returned them have three options:

• Hand-deliver them to a box in the lobby of the county’s Penn Place Building, 20 N. Pennsylvania Ave., in Wilkes-Barre, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

• Bring the never-returned mail ballot, secrecy envelope and outer mailing envelope — all three items are required — to the polling place so they can be voided, allowing voters to cast their ballot on the electronic ballot marking devices.

• Cast a paper provisional ballot at the polls. Provisional ballots are marked by hand and reviewed last so the county can verify a mail ballot was not also received from that voter.

Provisional ballots must be placed in a secrecy envelope, which is then inserted in an outer envelope. Three signatures — two from the voter and one from the judge of elections — are required on the outer envelope for the vote to count.

Races

All voters will have an opportunity to decide four public questions in the primary — three proposed state constitution amendments and a change that would allow municipal fire departments and emergency medical service providers to be eligible for state loans.

In addition, all voters in four county municipalities — Pittston Township, Avoca, Dupont and Duryea — will decide whether Republican Lackawanna County Commissioner Chris Chermak or state Rep. Marty Flynn, D-Scranton, fills the 22nd Senatorial District seat vacated by John Blake.

The remaining votes on nominating candidates for races will be left to county Democrats and Republicans because Pennsylvania has closed primaries.

Each party will select nominees for two county Court of Common Pleas judge seats.

The five contenders have all cross-filed to run on both party tickets, which means anywhere from two to four will advance to the November general. The candidates: Kingston attorney and former county councilman Jim Bobeck, West Pittston attorney Laura Dennis, Magisterial District Judge Alexandria Kokura Kravitz, former county district attorney Stefanie Salavantis and state Rep. Tarah Toohil.

In the race for five county council seats, Republicans will select five of nine party contenders as their nominees. The Republican council candidates: Carl Bienias III, Martin Dartoe, Ronald Knapp, Kevin Lescavage, John Lombardo, Chris Perry, Brian Thornton, Michael Vacendak and Gregory Wolovich Jr.

Only five Democrats are running for council, which means they will all advance to the November general: Jimmy Sabatino, Sheila Saidman, Maryann Velez, Matthew Vough and Jane Walsh Waitkus.

Nominations for many municipal and school races are on the ballot. Republican county Councilman Walter Griffith and Democratic county Controller Michelle Bednar are each running unopposed for their party’s nomination in the controller race.

Tally

County Manager C. David Pedri is hopeful the county can process all mail ballots by election night so those results can be included in the evening’s unofficial tally, although he has stressed there is no guarantee.

A team of approximately 30 county workers will be sworn in to start unsealing mail envelopes and scanning the ballots, known as pre-canvassing, at 8 a.m. inside a third-floor courtroom at Penn Place.

By law, counties cannot start to record and publish the mail ballot results until the polls close at 8 p.m., officials said.

The pre-canvassing is open to party observers, but the public is not granted entry until 8 p.m.

As usual, results will be posted and updated at luzernecounty.org after the polls close.

The state’s electionreturns.pa.gov site will provide updated unofficial results in state races.

In the days after the election, the county’s volunteer citizen Election Board must decide which provisional ballots and flagged mail ballots will be counted and also tally write-in votes.