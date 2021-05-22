🔊 Listen to this

Members of the Wilkes University Class of 2020 file in to the McHale Athletic Center.

The candidates for a doctorate of education kicked off the conferring of the degrees on Saturday.

WILKES-BARRE — Donald E. Mencer, the chair of the Faculty Affairs Council and a professor of chemistry at Wilkes University, invoked the late Grateful Dead guitarist Jerry Garcia in his address at Saturday’s graduation ceremony.

“What a long, strange trip it’s been,” the quote goes — and for a Class of 2020 celebrating their commencement in May of 2021, that about sums it up.

A year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Wilkes graduating class to miss out on a proper commencement ceremony, the Class of 2020 finally got their chance to walk across the stage on Saturday at the McHale Athletic Center on the Wilkes campus.

Roughly 130 of the 700 students who received degrees from Wilkes last year were able to participate in the ceremony, according to a release issued by the university.

The participants marched across campus from the Marts Sports and Conference Center to the McHale Center with a procession of bagpipers leading the way, and university president Greg Cant greeting the graduates as they entered the building.

This was Cant’s first graduation ceremony since joining Wilkes as president in June of 2020. In a nice gesture, Cant asked Vice President of Student Affairs Paul S. Adams, who served as interim president for the 2019-20 academic year, to assist with the handing out of the diplomas.

“Dr. Adams did not get the chance to lead a commencement last year,” Cant said. “It is my honor to ask Dr. Adams to stand with me and confer these degrees to the Class of 2020.”

Adams also opened the ceremony with some remarks after the graduates had filed into the McHale Center and found their seats.

“This may be a ceremony delayed, but it would not be a ceremony denied,” Adams said. “This is a day one year in the making.”

A pair of former Wilkes students were highlighted as guest speakers: 2015 graduate Kayla Rooney, currently an associate at the Cleary Gottlieb law firm in New York City, and Capt. Cody Marcom, a graduate of the Nesbitt School of Pharmacy currently serving as a pharmacist in the U.S. Air Force.

The theme remained the same from speaker to speaker, whether it be through personal experiences or Jerry Garcia quotes: the Class of 2020’s journey to the big stage was anything but ordinary.

“If you told me I’d be here congratulating the Class of 2020 on May 22, 2021, I wouldn’t believe you,” Morcom said.

Before the diplomas were conferred to the students able to attend Saturday’s ceremony, a trio of students were recognized with awards honoring their academic and social achievements while at Wilkes.

Taylor Hubiak was presented with the Mabel Scott Wandell Award, given to the graduating female student with the highest grade-point average. Hubiak, from Glen Gardner, N.J., finished her Wilkes career with a perfect 4.0 average, just the 64th student to do that in Wilkes history.

The Sterling Leroy Wandell Award, given to the male student with the highest average, was awarded to Shavertown native Anthony Chupka, who finished with a 3.98 grade-point average and a Bachelor of Science degree. Chupka was unable to attend the ceremony.

Also unable to attend was Abdulrhman Almeky, a Dallas native who received the Alumni Leadership Award for his services and contributions to student life at the university. Almeky was recognized for his work with the Office of International Engagement, working to enhance the quality of life for Islamic students on campus.

The Class of 2021 will celebrate their graduation with a series of commencement ceremonies scheduled for Memorial Day weekend.