Need for new traffic signal in Plains Twp. questioned

Traffic converges at the intersection of Maffett, Main and Abbott streets in Plains Township, where a new traffic signal will soon be installed.

PennDOT has approved the installation of a new traffic signal at Main and Abbott streets in Plains Township, a few feet from the existing traffic signal at Main and Carey streets.

PLAINS TWP. — Grace Lecitshon has been a crossing guard for 25 years and she said the safety of the children she stops traffic for is always her main concern.

Lecitshon works the intersection where Main, Abbott and Maffett streets converge in Plains Township.

It’s where a new traffic signal is to be placed in the name of safety, but Lecitshon doesn’t see it that way.

“I would leave it the way it is,” said Lecitshon, who lives nearby on Helen Street. “I wouldn’t install a new light.”

Lecitshon, 67, said she would like to see motorists obey the existing traffic laws — come to a complete stop at stop signs, obey speed limits — and be courteous.

“There haven’t been any accidents here,” Lecitshon said. “If a police officer was stationed there for a few days to monitor, everybody would slow down.”

So the big question on the proposed new traffic light in Plains Township is whether the project should stop, or go.

Plans call for a new traffic light be installed at the intersection of Main Street and Abbott Street, near where Maffett Street ends.

But from all indications, the project cannot be stopped and the signal — which will be located less than a quarter of a mile from an existing signal at Carey and Main streets — will be up and running in time for the 2021-22 school year.

The three-way intersection — where Main, Abbott and Maffett streets meet — has been there for decades and, according to township officials, without major incidents.

The township commissioners are opposed to the project, saying it’s not necessary and they don’t want to assume maintenance of the system in five years, as required by PennDOT.

The Wilkes-Barre Area School District was required to have a traffic impact study done to determine what improvements, if any, were needed to be made at the intersection. The district has already had to pay for significant improvements to meet the needs of PennDOT regarding the new high school that is scheduled to open a quarter of a mile away in the fall.

Businesses and residents in the immediate area are also opposed to the signal plan.

One note: the school district, the township and PennDOT all are clients of Borton-Lawson Engineering, the firm that did the traffic impact study and recommended the new signal be installed, along with creating three lanes near the Turkey Hill on Main Street and just a few hundred feet from the traffic light at Carey and Main streets.

PennDOT spokesperson Jessica Ruddy said the project was identified as necessary mitigation in the Transportation Impact Study for the development of the high school by the Wilkes-Barre Area School District.

Ruddy said any development requesting a Highway Occupancy Permit that generates more than 100 new vehicle trips per hour is required by PennDOT’s policies and procedures to do a study for all the intersections that would add 100 new vehicle trips within their study area that the school’s engineering consultant felt they would send traffic to.

Ruddy was clear to point out that this is not a PennDOT project — cost for the traffic signal is the responsibility of the school district — an estimated $500,000.

“The traffic volumes and impacts to nearby intersections were studied and all impacted areas are mitigated to ensure safety and efficient flow of traffic,” Ruddy said. “Wilkes Barre Area School District is the applicant and responsible for all funding associated with all aspects of the project. The timeline is for completion by the start of the 2021/2022 school year.”

Borton-Lawson explains

Sam Stiner, landscape architect, and Jeff Gribble, engineer, both of Borton-Lawson, said property owners that adjoin the project were sent letters of notification in December of 2018.

• John and Marilyn Corcoran

• Michael Yeosock

• Hope Bible Church

• Kevin Kutch

• Lizzas Eastside Auto Service

• Elaine Perta

• Gerald and Mondulick Haydock

Stiner and Gribble noted that “not all surrounding property owners were contacted — just those required per PennDOT regulations.”

They said meetings were also held on Feb. 11, 2019, and March 2, 2021, at the Plains Township Municipal Building. Those listed above were invited to each meeting.

“Also, as mentioned, the signal was briefly mentioned at planning commission meetings (which are public) while the project was going through planning,” Stiner said.

Stiner said there was a need to study what impact the new school would have on surrounding traffic patterns.

“After our analysis, we determined the intersection warranted a signal,” Stiner said, noting that the study was done three years ago. “No property will be taken. All improvements will be within the right of way. We are not touching anyone’s property.”

Stiner and Gribble said work on the project will begin “in the near future,” and the new light will be linked with the existing signal at Main and Carey streets.

School district obligated

Attorney Raymond Wendolowski, solicitor for the Wilkes-Barre Area School District, said the school district, as part of their development process, was required to submit applications to PennDOT for Highway Occupancy Permits because two access points happen to be on state roads — Maffett Street and Main Street.

During the process of submitting all information that PennDOT requires, Wendolowski said PennDOT determined that the district was required to perform several off-school site improvements.

“We had to make improvements to an intersection in Wilkes-Barre near General Hospital and improvements to the on-ramp to the Cross-Valley Expressway on River Street in Plains,” Wendolowski said. “We also had to install a new lane on the off-ramp of the Cross-Valley Expressway to Maffett Street. And we were required to install the traffic light at Main and Abbott streets.”

Wendolowski said the district notified residents in the project area as part of the process, as well as the Plains Township Board of Commissioners.

“We’ve had discussions to try to satisfy their concerns,” Wendolowski said. “We understand they are not in favor of the light, however it is required by PennDOT to get our necessary permit.”

Wendolowski said Stell Enterprises holds the contract for the traffic signal project.

Township commissioners

Commissioner Peter Biscontini said the Board of Commissioners has emphasized its opposition to the project several times to both the school district and state.

“We have suggested several alternative ideas for this intersection which have been rejected,” Biscontini said. “We have been repeatedly told that we have no say in the matter.”

Biscontini said the commissioners anticipate no change in traffic flow going south to the new school. He said parents, buses and children have been using this route from Plains Township and Laflin Borough to their respective schools for more than 50 years without issue.

“In addition to causing unnecessary congestion throughout the day, businesses which have been staples of our community for many years will be negatively affected,” Biscontini said. “This project will also be detrimental to residents who live near the intersection. During our last public meeting, several taxpayers indicated that they never once received any correspondence or notification from the school district, or their engineers. The fact that their input has not been considered is unacceptable.”

Biscontini said the commissioners are hopeful that elected state representatives will step in and help the residents and their constituents “before it is too late.”

Lawmakers’ views

State Rep. Mike Carroll, D-Avoca, represents Plains Township. He said since the onset of traffic impact studies related to the new school, he has advocated on behalf of Plains residents, the township commissioners and the school district with PennDOT.

“To date, the traffic engineering studies have dictated a new traffic light and turning lane at Abbott Street,” Carroll said. “These studies and PennDOT policy require their installation in the interest of safety and sadly there has not been an alternative identified that mitigates these new structures.”

Carroll said he has continuously sought another solution that does not sacrifice safety, or put the township or school district in a legally vulnerable position.

“I will continue to do all I can to minimize unnecessary changes to this intersection,” Carroll said.

Sen. John Yudichak, D-Swoyersville, whose district also includes Plains Township, said he has been in continuous communication with Wilkes-Barre Area School District officials since construction began on the new high school.

“And I commend them for doing everything required by PennDOT to obtain their Highway Occupancy Permits that will create a safe environment for students and the community related to the traffic systems that will support the new school,” Yudichak said.

Township Commissioner Rob Sax said his biggest concern is that the project will affect the way of life for businesses and residents that live on this stretch of roadway.

“One resident has been there since 1942 and another since 1955 and we our making them change their way of living because of a school being built based on PennDOT requirements,” Sax said. “The roadway where the third lane is to be added in between the two traffic signals is just not wide enough for the safety of all.”

Sax added that safety for the community for emergency response is critical because firetrucks respond several times a day from the top of the hill and it will be difficult with three lanes of traffic.

“We have submitted several options to consider to our engineer and PennDOT and none were considered,” Sax said.

Sax also said the township proposed to have the light installed, but to eliminate the third lane concept. Making Abbott Street one-way also was discussed.

“The only recourse we have I’m pretty sure is that we do not sign off on the light and the developer has to pay for and also the maintenance of signal for the next five years,” Sax said. “The board has agreed to that and the developer (school district) is aware of that.”

Commissioner Thomas Shubilla also said the township offered several alternate solutions, such as making Abbott Street a one-way, or just leaving the intersection alone.

“We even floated a roundabout idea, which was not a popular idea with anyone,” Shubilla said. “We have very little recourse. However, I would like the school district to take full responsibility for the light instead of the town taking over maintenance in five years if it does go in.”

Shubilla said his biggest concern is the light placement — two lights in such close proximity could back traffic up at rush hour and also be dangerous if a fire or emergency vehicle had to get through.

Neighbors concerned

Charles Kromes’ family has lived at 43 South Main St. at the corner of Abbott Street for decades. He said the project will require digging up his sidewalk and possibly others nearby to install electrical wiring. He also fears one of the large poles for the new signal will be close to his front door.

“They did not sit down and look at the residential part of this,” Kromes said. “Several properties will be affected. There are serious safety issues. Many children cross there at our intersection to walk to Solomon School.”

Kromes, 62, said he is not aware of any serious accidents at the intersection. That claim was also expressed by the township commissioners.

“Maybe a few fender benders,” Kromes said. “And I don’t know of any pedestrians ever being struck there.”

John Corcoran, who lives in the building next to the Turkey Hill, also operates his funeral home business out of the same site.

Corcoran said he will not be allowed to turn left out of his driveway when the new system takes effect, making it very inconvenient for his business.

He said he and a few friends measured the width of the roadway where the three lanes will be and found it doesn’t meet PennDOT’s requirement of 30-plus feet.

“We’re told they are not going to widen the road,” Corcoran said. “They are just going to paint new lines. Cars don’t stay in the lanes now — they don’t fit.”