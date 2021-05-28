🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Friday showed Luzerne County with 24 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death. The death count is at 811.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 31,751 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,428 cases and 473 deaths; Monroe County has 14,679 cases and 317 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that as of Friday there were 1,007 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,200,543.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 14–May 20 stood at 4.5%.

Fully vaccinated people may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Vaccine distribution

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.