The Marine Corp Reserves Color Guard led the 2019 Memorial Day Parade down Wyoming Avenue in Kingston.

In this Times Leader 2019 file photo, Andre Sherlinski 4 of Harleysville waves the Star and Stripes as he watches the color guard lead the West Side Veterans Memorial Day Memorial Day Parade down Wyoming Avenue in Kingston.

Vietnam veteran and Silver Star recipient John Richards will be the Grand Marshal in the 130th West Side Veterans Memorial Day Parade.

In this Times Leader file photo, Rich Pries, Commander at the Kingston American Legion Black Diamond Post 395, left, presented an award to Don Williams, right, and his sister, Diana LeVasseur, honoring the Williams family for participating in the West Side Memorial Day Parade for 129 consecutive years. The parade was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The 130th parade steps off Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Kingston Corners.

KINGSTON — Monday’s West Side Veterans Memorial Day Parade will feature a Silver Star recipient, a World War II fighter plane fly-over and 130 years of honoring heroes.

Silver Star recipient Cpl. John Richards will be the Grand Marshal of the 130th West Side Veterans Memorial Day Parade that will step off at 10:30 a.m. sharp from Kingston Corners on Memorial Day, May 31.

Richards, 75, said being selected as the parade’s Grand Marshal is a great honor. Richards is also a recipient of the Purple Heart.

“I ordered a brand new set of dress blues for this,” Richards said. “But the pants haven’t come in yet. That could be a problem.”

Richard Pries, commander of Kingston American Legion Black Diamond Post 395, and Commander Terry Acker of Kingston VFW Anthracite Post 283 are co-chairs of the event.

The parade begins at Kingston Corners and ends at the Forty Fort Cemetery, where their will be a ceremony featuring guest speaker Don Williams, whose family has marched in every one of the 130 Wyoming Valley Veterans Memorial Day parades.

Pries said the parade committee has commissioned a Navy WWII fighter plane to do a fly-over during the parade as it proceeds along Wyoming Avenue.

“It flies low, so keeps your ears and eyes open,” Pries said. “It’s awesome.”

The West Side Veterans Memorial Day Parade is one of several events planned for Memorial Day in Luzerne County. Crowds waving American flags are expected to turn out to honor America’s fallen heroes.

Parade details

The parade will start at Kingston Corners at 10:30 a.m. and proceed north on Market Street to the Forty Fort Cemetery where the annual ceremony will take place.

Pries said all participants must check-in at Kingston Corners to participate.

“All participants must line up at Kingston Corners,” Pries said. “No groups or individuals will be allowed to step in at the Kingston/Forty Fort line.”

Pries said the parade will consist of many groups and organizations that have participated in the past and some new organizations will be represented.

“Remember why we hold this parade,” Pries said. “We honor our fallen brothers and sisters.”

130 years for family

Guest speaker Don Williams and his family have been marching in the parade for the last 129 years.

Williams, 65, has photos going back to the early days of this parade and its traditions.

In 2020, Williams and his sister, Diana LeVasseur, were presented an award from the Kingston American Legion Black Diamond Post 395 honoring them and thanking the family for generations of participation in the annual parade that began in 1891.

The 2020 Wyoming Valley Memorial Day parade was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Don Williams offered this information on his family’s participation in the West Side Memorial Day Parade:

• Edward C. Williams, Don and Diana’s great-grandfather, carried a Civil War fife for 70 consecutive years in the Wyoming Valley Memorial Day Parade and a member of the family has carried it every year since.

• Their grandfather, Samuel Williams, participated for several years until he moved out of the area.

• Their father, Donald Williams, first marched in 1952 and last participated in 2012 — a 60-year run.

• Don will hit 40 straight years of marching in the parade in 2021.

• Don’s three children — Lauren, Lisa and Bryan (5th generation) — have participated over the years, playing the trumpet, drums and, yes, that Civil War fife.

• Don’s sister, Diana LeVasseur and her husband, Dennis, and their son, Andrew, have also participated in the parade for years.

All in all, five generations and 130 years of patriotic participation in honoring America’s fallen heroes.

“That’s why I will be there every year,” Williams said.

Williams began marching with his dad at every parade starting in 1982, first playing the drums and then later the fife. His last year playing the fife was in 2005, and the last time he dressed and marched was 2012. As a side note: Williams’ dad was born on Flag Day and died one day short of Veterans Day.

Williams said he marches out of sincere respect for the three generations that preceded him and to continuing honoring the heroes that did not come home.

Williams also noted that all five of his mother’s brothers served in the military — two in the Marines, two in the Navy and one in the Air Force. Three were in WWII, one did not make it home — killed by a Japanese mortar shell in March 1944 and buried in Arlington National Cemetery.

Williams said his message will be a tribute to the fallen heroes of all wars and to “never forget.”

Parade lineup

Section A — Market and Maple Streets

All police

Marine Corps Color Guard

Grand Marshall

WVW cheerleaders

WVW Marching Band

Don Williams. Fife and Drum

VA Hospital Vets Bus. (Wheelchairs VFW post 283

Anthracite VFW Post 283 commander

VFW post 283 Ladies Auxiliary

Black Diamond Post American Legion Post 395 Commander.

Black Diamond Veterans Float

Black Diamond Auxiliary

Black Diamond 395 Sons of the American Legion

Black Diamond Post 395 American Legion Riders

DAV Chapter 102

Korean War Vets

Daughters of the American Revolution

Lug Nuts Car Club

NEPR Car Club

Taxpayer Advocacy Panel

Section B — Public Officials

North Sprague Ave ( Sem Gates)

Luzerne County Sheriff’s Dept

Kingston Fireman’s Marching Unit

State Rep. Aaron Kaufer

Kingston Mayor

Forty Fort Mayor

Swoyersville Mayor

Edwardsville Mayor

Plymouth Mayor

Luzerne County Council

Kingston Shade Tree Commission

Section C — United Penn Plaza

Irem Shriners

Art N Vino

Wyoming County Weapons ( military style jeep)

Blue Chip Farms

Salvation Army Canteen Truck

Boy Scouts of America Troop 154

Cub Scouts of America Pack 154

Boy Scouts of America Troop 143

Section D — Civic organizations

Girl Scouts of America Troops 32208 and 30228

Girl Scouts “ The Frontier Girls”

All other scouting units

Kingston/ Forty Fort Baseball

Kingston Huskies

Ed-Lark Hurricanes.

Section E — Emergency Personnel and vehicles

Main and Market Streets

Wyoming Valley Red Cross Responders

Tom Bretz and Son Antique Fire Truck

Kingston/ Forty Fort Fire Departments

Edwardsville Fire Department

All other vehicles/ equipment/participants in order of which they arrive.