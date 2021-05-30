🔊 Listen to this

Another lucky Times Leader reader pocketed $1,000 on Friday as the second weekly winner was selected in the TL Cares Program.

Robert Opachinski, of Mountain Top, won $1,000 and chose to donate another $1,000 Big Brothers Big Sisters.

But there is still plenty of time for additional readers and area nonprofits to be big winners.

Each Friday through Nov. 12 a lucky winner will be selected at random to win $1,000. In addition, the Times Leader media group will donate an additional $1,000 to the nonprofit of the winner’s choice.

On Nov. 26, one lucky winner will be awarded $25,000.

Opachinski has subscribed to the Times Leader since the 1970s. As a subscriber, he was automatically entered into the TL Cares contest, but he also took advantage of entering the daily code each day to earn additional chances to win the $1,000. It was one of Opachinski’s additional entries that was chosen as the winner this week.

Subscribing to the Times Leader is the best and easiest way to take part in the TL Cares program.

For complete rules and details on how to enter, go to timesleader.com/enter.