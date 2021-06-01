Nearly 400 runners take part in 40th Old Fort 5 Miler

FORTY FORT — One of the borough’s most prominent and longstanding traditions returned to the streets of Forty Fort on Monday morning, as runners from all over the area flocked to town to run in the annual Old Fort 5 Miler.

This year marked the 40th annual running of the race, according to Bernie Popson from the Forty Fort Lions Club, the organization that holds the 5 Miler.

“Last year was supposed to be the 40th, but obviously that didn’t happen,” Popson said. “I’m so happy we got to come back out and race this year.”

Popson was referring to the cancellation of last year’s race due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which knocked out countless events and functions all over the area throughout much of 2020.

It was clear by the sheer size of this year’s field of runners that the race would not be denied a second year: nearly 400 runners took off at the 9 a.m. start time on Wyoming Avenue, just outside the Wyoming Valley Children’s Association school.

“I think most of us are just happy to be outside, happy to be doing something fun,” Popson said. “With the parade coming up later, this feels like the start of a great day.”

The day was made even greater by the absence of any rain or wind, a minor miracle after two unseasonably chilly days for late May. The sun was just beginning to peek out as the runners converged onto the avenue to get the race started.

Before the start, a number of participants could be seen up and down the street getting some last minute stretches or jogs in, anything to stay warm before the five-mile race, which would come to an end at a finish line laid down outside the Forty Fort Borough Park.

Like most of his opponents, Dallas native John Martino was really just happy to be back in Forty Fort for the 5 Miler after a year without the race.

“This was always a good race, I’m glad it’s here again,” said Martino, who has been running in the Old Fort 5 Miler for roughly five or six years, by his own estimation.

The runners took off from the starting line after some brief remarks from Popson, who thanked everyone for coming out and introduced this year’s honorary starter, Forty Fort mayor Andy Tuzinski.

Tuzinski, who would be at Kingston Corners a little later in the morning for the start of the West Side Memorial Day Parade, was excited to have the 5 Miler back in town.

“It’s such a wonderful tradition here in town that we missed last year,” Tuzinski said. “It’s good to be back.”

Full results for the race can be found at https://www.athlinks.com/event/51732/results/Event/971319/Course/2065203/Results?fbclid=IwAR263fjvqSYNMS1RHPY8OgrS8Z4_f0XSZHrEODbY42euq6zZAQZjB_b-o3E