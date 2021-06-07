🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Monday showed Luzerne County with 10 new cases of COVID-19 and one new deaths. The death count is at 817.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 31,918 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,475 cases and 476 deaths; Monroe County has 14,731 cases and 320 deaths.

The Department of Health Monday confirmed there were 297 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,205,989.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 21–May 27 stood at 3.8%.

The Department of Health will continue to update the most recent data on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania each day of the week at noon through a press release Monday through Friday. The Saturday and Sunday data will be included in a Monday release beginning June 7.

Vaccine distribution

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.