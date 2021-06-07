🔊 Listen to this

‘Hometown Hero’ and former Pittston Area, Penn State, and Miami Dolphins football great Jimmy Cefalo offers remarks at the unveiling and dedication of the Inspiration Mural in downtown Pittston in 2015.

WILKES-BARRE — A published report in the Miami Herald Monday said former Pittston Area, Penn State and Miami Dolphins star Jimmy Cefalo revealed that he’d been diagnosed with a type of demyelinating disease, which, according to WebMD, affects the protective covering of the nerve fibers around the brain, optic nerves and spinal cord.

The story said Cefalo, 64, returned to his morning radio show on 610-WIOD AM Monday morning after an extended absence and he announced the reason for his absence the past few weeks.

The story further states that amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a demyelinating disorder, but Cefalo said “Thank God” he does not have that.

“ALS is the same type of illness,” Cefalo said in the story, adding multiple sclerosis is another demyelinating disease. “There’s no cure.”

The Miami Herald story said listeners can expect to keep on hearing Cefalo’s cheery voice on WIOD in the mornings, with co-host Manny Munoz.

“We don’t know what exactly it is, what caused it, what will fix it,” Cefalo said in the story. “I’ll keep going as long as I can. One day I’ll just go, ‘Boom!’ Which is the right way to go, by the way, I’m convinced, after the last couple of months.”

In 2015, the Pennsylvania native successfully battled smoldering multiple myeloma, a precancerous plasma disorder, the Herald story said.